SI Pride March and Cruise turns a little attention to the Supreme Court decision

CARBONDALE — Kelly Kendrick-Tyson of Johnston City spent a couple hours decorating her convertible for the Southern Illinois Pride March and Cruise.

“It’s nice to get together and see friends I haven’t seen for a while,” she said.

Her best friend, Leah Van Ham, walked up. Kendrick-Tyson introduced her, whispering that she is straight.

Van Ham, who grew up in Cambria and now lives in Makanda, said she is straight, but not narrow. She rode with Kendrick-Tyson during the cruise.

While the event was organized solely as a Pride Month event, the event took a little turn after the release of the decision to reverse Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.

Tim Kee, a member of GRIS (Golden Rainbows of Illinois South) and founder of SI Pride Run, was the main speaker for the event. He said he did not want to get off script, but after yesterday he had other things to say.

“Yesterday, I felt very defeated. If you think this last weekend of Pride Month was a coincidence, you are wrong. It was to defeat us and make us feel less,” Kee said.

He added that he refuses to let younger generation feel like what the LGBTQIA community did 50 year ago was nothing.

Kee talked about a time when he and now husband Rick Wade tried to adopt a baby. They were denied adoption because they were not married at the time.

He said he wanted to thank people who represented the Ls and Gs and Bs and motorcycles (after a loud motorcycle went through the intersection) then continued listing each letter individually.

“Each one is only a letter, but when you put it together (LGBTQIA), we are a family,” Kee said.

Kee said the crowd Saturday was standing together in strength, including the strength of the Stonewall Uprising, Harvey Milk and Larry Kramer, and people who gave their lives like Matthew Shepherd and the 49 who died at the Pulse Nightclub in Florida.

The event was led by Grand Marshalls Julie Socorro and Jodie Bailey and Southern Illinois Pride Queen Blanche DuBois.

“We can all show we are united and very proud of who we are. We celebrate each other even though we are not as big,” Socorro said, explaining that the community has lost numbers due to lower enrollment at SIU.

“I’m glad to see people here and see each and every individual,” Bailey said. “I am proud to be a trans woman.”

Bailey has been a successful transgender person for 38 years. She said kids today have an easier time that people of her age.

Before the march and cruise began, Tara Bell, reminded everyone to drink plenty of water, as temperatures were near 90. Socorro reminded everyone not to engage with anyone who wanted to cause trouble. They were told to stay on the sidewalk and stay together.

Chip Markel, candidate for 12th Congressional District in the Democratic primary, also spoke briefly and marched with the group.

Members of the Unitarian Fellowship in Carbondale marched with a cooler of water.

First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) had cool water available at their churches. Several walkers stopped at each site.

Kenny Bean, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, said their congregation is a point of light fellowship. That means they are open and affirming to LGBTQIA people.

“We are here to show our support for the march today,” he said.

“The baseline is God created people in wonderful variety,” Karen Knodt, pastor of First Christian, said. “We want folks to know we’re welcoming.”

After the event, a reception was at Varsity Center for the Arts.

