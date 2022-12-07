 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIH announces that 76 leadership positions will be eliminated, reorganized

CARBONDALE — SIH, the region’s largest healthcare provider, announced today that 76 positions within senior leadership, management and corporate services would be eliminated or reorganized. Among those, 33 include vacant positions which will not be filled. The changes come amid the ongoing upheaval impacting the nation’s hospitals and healthcare systems.

“Everyone involved in this decision understands the personal toll on those affected and the blow this has on the entire SIH family,” SIH President and CEO Rex Budde said. “People are the reason for our success. This decision was not made lightly; it was truly a last resort.”

The approach consolidated leadership and streamlined non-clinical operations. It did not include direct patient care positions. SIH will provide displaced team members with support, including severance packages, benefits counseling and appointments with recruiters to review and apply for other internal job postings.

SIH projected operational losses of $89 million at the start of its current fiscal year. With a great deal of effort, that loss is now forecasted at $50 million.

“SIH faces a budget shortfall which exceeds our achievements, as well as unprecedented uncertainty in the overall healthcare environment. The workforce reduction will bring costs closer in line with revenue projections in order for us to continue our mission of providing care to all people in the communities we serve,” said Budde.

Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is a not-for-profit health system serving the southernmost counties of Illinois with four hospitals, a comprehensive cancer center, Level II Trauma Center and more than 40 outpatient and specialty practices. Based in Carbondale, SIH is the region’s largest private employer with approximately 4,000 employees.

SIH is the largest provider of charity care, unreimbursed care and community benefits. With a steadfast mission to provide health care to all people in the communities it serves, SIH provided $1 billion in uncompensated care and community benefits from FY12 through FY21.

SIH holds affiliations with Prairie Heart Institute, SIU School of Medicine Family Practice Residency Program, Siteman Cancer Network and the BJC Collaborative.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

