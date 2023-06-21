CARBONDALE — Dr. Arslan Mirza, interventional cardiologist with SIH Prairie Heart Institute, spoke to more than 30 members of Second Act on Monday about what to do during cardiac emergencies and how to prevent them.

To understand the heart, Mirza said to think of it as a two-story house. The house has rooms that have different jobs. Your heart does, too. Its four ventricles have different jobs.

The heart’s valves are like doors. The heart runs on electricity, like a home, and has plumbing (blood vessels).

Mirza wants people to know what to do if they experience a cardiac emergency or witness one.

“Recognizing cardiac emergencies and taking action in a timely manner saves heart muscle,” Mirza said.

The two most common cardiac emergencies are heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

In 2022, SIH treated 338 patients for a heart attack. Of those 338 patients, 65% were male and 35% female. Most of those patients arrived at the hospital in an ambulance, 85%. Less than 1% had a cardiac arrest outside of the hospital.

“It’s always a good idea to call for help, call 9-1-1,” Mirza said.

According to Mirza, there is list of simple things to do if you suspect a cardiac emergency.

First, make sure you are safe. A cardiac emergency can happen anywhere. Both the rescuer and the patient need to be safe.

Second, call 9-1-1. This call will get experts to your location as quickly as possible.

Then, if need be, start CPR. It is important to note that calling 9-1-1 comes before CPR. That is the quickest way to get help on the way.

“Time is muscle. We think we might be quicker, but an ambulance comes in with bells and whistles,” Mirza said.

An ambulance crew can expertly assess the situation. They communicate with the emergency department and can even send EKG strips along with other information. That allows the hospital to be prepared for the patient and have staff waiting.

Warning signs or symptoms of a heart attack include: chest pain or discomfort; lightheadedness, nausea or vomiting; jaw, neck or back pain; pain or discomfort in the arm or shoulder; shortness of breath. Women also may have heartburn-like pain, unusual tiredness, sudden dizziness, a cold sweat.

People who have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes are more prone to heart attacks.

“Everyone needs to have a primary care doctor and get checkups,” Mirza said.

While it is important to know the symptoms of cardiac emergencies and what to do if they happen, the goal is to them.

“Our goal is always to prevent,” Mirza said.

Preventing cardiac emergencies takes some simple lifestyle changes.

Eat a heart-healthy diet. Mirza said that means fruits, vegetables, lean protein and a moderate amount of healthy carbohydrates. Avoid oily foods, simple carbohydrates and sugar. Also, avoid smoking.

Every adult should exercise 30 minutes five times a week.

“While treating is important, preventing is the key,” Mirza said.

Second Act is a free membership program sponsored by SIH for adults, age 50 and beyond that offers health education and other benefits. Call 877-480-4040 for more information or visit sih.net.