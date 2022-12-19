SIH Memorial Hospital staff makes its largest donation to Toys for Tots

CARBONDALE — Toys for Tots received a generous donation Monday from the staff and volunteers at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Santa and his helpers from Toys for Tots will now have around 54 bikes and numerous other toys to deliver.

Alicia Schimpf, a nurse leader at the hospital, said each year the staff donates baskets for a raffle. They sell tickets for about six weeks for the raffle. The money raised from ticket sales is used to buy toys for Toys for Tots.

“We raised $7,400. This year, what is so amazing is that people are way too generous,” Schimpf said.

Bikes were delivered to the homes of staff, and Schimpf and several others shopped for toys.

Peggy Henson, director of volunteer services at Memorial Hospital, said the auxiliary donated another $1,000, making the total donation worth $8,400. This year’s donation was the largest to date.

“It’s a real teamwork effort,“ Henson said.

The hospital has been donating toys to Toys for Tots for about 18 years. Henson said they were donating to another group, but one year they did not get names for toys. They had to find another local group helping families in the area. That group was Toys for Tots.

“We don’t do it for media coverage. We do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Henson said.

Donna Kettring, coordinator of Toys for Tots, said they will help about 3,500 children in Jackson County.

They will help a total of between 5,000 and 6,000 children in Jackson, Union, Franklin, Williamson and Saline counties combined.

Mark “Skip” Cosgrove with Toys for Tots said they have still have a few requests trickling in. A young lady called who recently began serving the role of mother to six children - three from a spouse and three from a sibling. Cosgrove arranged to deliver toys for Christmas and is helping get them set up with the Survivor’s Empowerment Center to find other resources that might be available to the family.

He said people are very generous in December and want to donate. However, most of their toys have to be delivered before December purchases come in to Toys for Tots.

“The generosity of donors has been very good the past two and a half weeks, but we have to start early. Toys left from this year will help get us started next year,” Cosgrove said. “Our time schedule is different than most people’s buying schedule.”

He said part of the toys picked up today at the hospital will go to children this year. The rest will be stored until next year.

Cosgrove also wants to remind everyone that Toys for Tots collects toys year round. Donations are welcome at any time. Cosgrove said they do not have collection boxes out most of the year, so the best way to plan a donation is to give him a call at 618-967-9462.