CARBONDALE — SIU has a special group of students visiting campus during the first few weeks of the fall semester. Twenty students from Japan are studying American culture and English in the Cultural Immersion Program, offered by the Center for English as a Second Language (CESL).

Kathryn Carpenter, a member of the CESL faculty, said the group has 20 students from Soka University in Tokyo who will leave Carbondale on Sept. 9 and two students from Tokushima University in Tokushima who return to Japan Sept. 16.

Because they are from two different universities, their studies are slightly different. The students from Soka University take 10 hours of English a week. The students from Tokushima University have 15 hours of English instruction.

While learning English is important to the students, they are also doing all kinds of activities to learn about American culture. They have attended Carbondale City Council meetings, met Carbondale Mayor Carolin Harvey, attended a volleyball game, celebrated Carbondale’s Sesquicentennial, attended a lecture about the eclipse, attended a football game, volunteered at Green Earth and a community kitchen, will go to the Du Quoin State Fair and much more.

Students are required to attend five hours of activity each week, but they can do more. Carpenter said they tend to do more.

“Hiroki is overachiever and goes to everything,” Carpenter said.

Futaba Mizunma, a senior at Soka University, took a bus to St. Louis to see the Jonas Brothers in concert.

"Joey is the best!" she said.

“I want to experience American lifestyles and study English from native speakers,” Futaba said.

Hiolemi Kataki, also a senior at Soka, wanted to go abroad because she had not been out of Japan. She is studying linguistics with a specialty in English.

“I am getting a license to teach junior high and high school. I have to have some experiences and memories that can help my students. This is great for them,” Hiolemi said.

Hiroki Matsushita is a graduate student in civil engineering at Tokushima University. He completed an online version of the program during the pandemic.

“I want to speak English with many foreign classmates. I also wanted to study abroad at SIU. I came here to study English,” Hiroki said.

Sachie Oshima is a freshman at Soka studying education.

“I have to improve my English skills,” Sachie said.

She does not plan to teach English, but Sachie said that it is important to be able to speak English to communicate with people from other countries.

Most of the students will get two credits for the class. They will have to write a paper on their experiences in the U.S. in order to receive full credit.

Sachie said her English class is easy. Her teacher is Stacie Lawley.

“It’s very fun. Stacie is very interesting and kind. She’s very good at teaching,” Sachie said.

Hiroki is in two English classes. He is learning to read and discuss what he is reading in English. The students also practice speaking and listening.

Hiolemi and Futaba are learning to write summaries in English. Their teacher is Rebecca Sullivan.

“We are reading academic articles and writing summaries. It is challenging. I sometimes confuse Japanese and American rules,” Hiolema said, adding that she is comfortable asking questions.

Futaba said she will use English for more than just her career. Many people across the world know English, so she hopes it can help her make international friends. Having international friends will make her a better person, she said.

The students met people during the Carbondale sesquicentennial celebration. They talked and even took a few pictures with those in the program.

“It’s beneficial for students and beneficial for the Americans. A lot of people in Carbondale have never met someone from Japan,” Hiolemi said.