SIU kicks off its Black History Month celebration with Dr. Ngozi Ezike

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University kicked off its celebration of Black History Month with a program featuring a virtual speech by Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of Illinois Department of Public Health.
She told the crowd how Black History Month started. Dr. Ezike said it started as Negro History Week in the 1920s. It was celebrated as Black History Month in the 1970s and was signed into law by then President Gerald Ford.
She said the fight is still necessary to do so much more even though gains were made in the 1960s.
“Here we are again,” Ezike said.
She also talked about the pandemic and about the work of the Illinois Department of Public Health to protect minority populations, especially the Black population.
Since March of 2020, the state of Illinois has lost 31,000 people, many of whom are Black.
To help insure the organization was taking steps to promote diversity and reach those communities with information, vaccines, antiviral medication and antibody infusions, Ezike made sure their health equity members were involved in all the planning.
She said minority families tend to live in high density, multigenerational settings. They are more likely to live in healthcare desserts. They were and are working on the front lines on jobs that cannot be done over Zoom, like driving a bus.
IDPH helped by opening testing sites and vaccination clinics. Ezike said IDPH staff even took COVID-19 vaccines door-to-door in Cairo to urge people to get the shot.
Father Bob Flannery, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church and chaplain at the Newman Catholic Student Center in Carbondale, has a new position to add to his resume. He has been elected to the board of trustees for the Parliament of the World’s Religions.
The area is situated in the heart of Carbondale's new downtown arts and entertainment district, and has the potential to continue drawing thousands of visitors from across Southern Illinois and beyond.