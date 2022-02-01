 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SIU kicks off its Black History Month celebration with Dr. Ngozi Ezike

  • Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University kicked off its celebration of Black History Month with a program featuring a virtual speech by Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of Illinois Department of Public Health.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike

Dr. Ngozi Ezike speaks virtually to SIU students, faculty and staff during the first event celebrating 2022 Black History Month. 

She told the crowd how Black History Month started. Dr. Ezike said it started as Negro History Week in the 1920s. It was celebrated as Black History Month in the 1970s and was signed into law by then President Gerald Ford.

She said the fight is still necessary to do so much more even though gains were made in the 1960s.

“Here we are again,” Ezike said.

She also talked about the pandemic and about the work of the Illinois Department of Public Health to protect minority populations, especially the Black population.

Since March of 2020, the state of Illinois has lost 31,000 people, many of whom are Black.

To help insure the organization was taking steps to promote diversity and reach those communities with information, vaccines, antiviral medication and antibody infusions, Ezike made sure their health equity members were involved in all the planning.

People are also reading…

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration and activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to deal with the heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions expected over the coming days.

“We’ve always known Black people need special consideration,” she said.

Watch now: Pritzker to offer nearly $1 billion in one-time tax relief in 2023 budget proposal

She said minority families tend to live in high density, multigenerational settings. They are more likely to live in healthcare desserts. They were and are working on the front lines on jobs that cannot be done over Zoom, like driving a bus.

IDPH helped by opening testing sites and vaccination clinics. Ezike said IDPH staff even took COVID-19 vaccines door-to-door in Cairo to urge people to get the shot.

53 years later, SIU Carbondale unearths small town photos, bringing a rush of memories

They created health care ambassadors to help get accurate information out through social media.

“There are health care ambassadors in every county,” she said.

Ezike added the IDPH Wellness on Wheels or WOW van was used a lot more, too. It can be used to administer both tests and vaccines.

“Black History Month is a time of remembrance, but it is also a time of honoring,” she said.

'Just doing her job' leads to viral TikTok video, recognition for Dollar General clerk

Other speakers at the kickoff included Chancellor Austin Lane, Mariosol Urquyo and Charah McKinzie.

“Black history is something that should be celebrated all month,” Lane said.

The event also featured performances from the Africana Theater and songs by students.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Festival a go in Illinois town where 'Groundhog Day' was shot despite weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News