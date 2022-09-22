SIU students share how the recent railway tensions have impacted them

CARBONDALE — Last week, Amtrak released a statement announcing the cancellation of long-distance routes, including the one from Chicago to the City of New Orleans.

The cancellation came in wake of the rising tensions between railroad workers and railway companies across the nation. Amtrak became wary of a looming strike and cancelled some routes to avoid last minute complications. The strike was averted, but the precautions left an impact on those who rely on the train in Southern Illinois.

The City of New Orleans route is one of the only lines that takes students from Carbondale to their hometowns in the Chicago-land area. The 392 and 391 'Saluki' lines that went to Chicago had been previously canceled due to COVID-19 and have yet to return.

Ethan Neir, a junior majoring in journalism, planned to go to his north-suburban hometown, Libertyville, last week to cheer on the Salukis at Northwestern.

“I was trying to go back home on Thursday, see the family and then go to the Northwestern game versus SIU,” Neir said. “Then when that got canceled, obviously, I couldn't go to that, which was unfortunate.”

Neir was left stranded in Carbondale, he didn’t have another solution to make his way back home, he had known about the contract discussions that Amtrak and railway workers were having and didn’t believe Amtrak had a choice with the cancellation.

“I think the contract negotiations are very warranted. Is it a bummer that people couldn't go back home or ride the trains? Yes. Also, it's not actually Amtrak's fault, because they don't own the lines that they operate on. It's the freighters that do. Amtrak has no control over it one way or the other,” Neir said.

He had planned on covering the strike for work, and doesn’t believe the rail workers reached an equal resolution.

“I mean, I'm very pro-worker. I've done research into what the contract negotiations were and what the workers are looking for. Even now, they don't even get a guaranteed day of paid sick leave,” Neir said. “I was hoping that there was gonna be a strike so I could go and cover it and talk to people because I'm a reporter.”

Neir takes the Amtrak pretty often to go back and forth between SIU and his home. He’s relieved service will be restored just before holidays begin to approach.

Keshaun Altman, a senior majoring in Communication, has been taking the Amtrak since the start of his SIU career. He is lucky enough to have a car, but the Amtrak was always easier for quick trips back home.

“Last year, my car was acting really funny and inconsistent. I depended on the Amtrak to go back and forth to Crete,” Altman said. “I heard about the strike right before I headed to New York from O’Hare. I had to switch to the airport in St. Louis.”

Altman said he took the City of New Orleans route the most often, because it's the most frequent train that comes to Carbondale.

“Even then I had to worry about how I was going to get to St. Louis. I didn’t want to leave my car there. I was checking the Amtrak app regularly,” Altman said.

When Amtrak announced the cancellation, they refunded all passengers who had scheduled trips within the time frame.

Customer service representatives for Amtrak in Carbondale said the train cancellation didn’t affect them at work. They were still able to receive the same amount of hours from the other trains that passed through.

They said that since the 392 and 391 lines that went to Chicago have been canceled due to COVID-19, the City of New Orleans route has been the most booked train at the station. The City of New Orleans route is now back and running through Carbondale and tickets are available to book online.