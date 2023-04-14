CARBONDALE — A new service for women is open on the west side of Carbondale. The St. Anne Cradle of Hope at 2015 W. Main St., Suite B, offers help to people facing challenges related to pregnancy, childbearing and parenting.

Cindy Courtney, the volunteer director of St. Anne Cradle of Hope, said the organization was created by the Catholic Diocese in Belleville, which covers Southern Illinois.

Bishop Michael McGovern had a large home but, Courtney said, he really wanted a simpler lifestyle. He decided to sell the home and use the proceeds to benefit the work of the church. A way he began to do that was starting the St. Anne Maternity Fund.

In the Catholic religion, St. Anne is the mother of Mary and grandmother of Jesus. She is the patroness saint of grandparents, mothers, married couples, women who want to be pregnant, and the infertile.

A small statue of St. Anne holding and reading to Mary sits on the front counter of the new building.

"It's one of our favorite things," Courtney said.

Courtney said the center is named after her and the fund created by Bishop McGovern, which helped open the center. Several volunteers completed the name with Cradle of Hope.

“We visited Project Guadalupe Hope in Flora, and we really liked what we saw. We did the same things,” Courtney said.

The center has a room for “shopping” that has anything an expectant or new mom would need. It has baby seats, formula, bottles, toddler cups, baby lotion and soaps, diapers of various sizes, books and toys. They also have some bigger items like changing tables, portable bassinets, a high chair and a stroller.

They also have a small chapel. Volunteers pray every morning in the chapel, and others are welcome to use it as well.

They are working on a room that will offer maternity clothing and items for pregnant women.

“Our focus is helping moms and families in need – women who choose to have babies and keep them. There is a lot of need in our community,” Courtney said.

It is easy to get help from the center. Those in need can stop by during their open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, and register their name and the ages of their children.

“We really want them to feel welcome,” Courtney said.

Families are limited to the number of items they can receive, but they can visit St. Anne Cradle of Hope each month. Courtney said they actually go into the room with the items and pick out what they need.

“They get a shopping bag and can select their own items. They don’t just get a bag of stuff,” Courtney said.

The St. Anne Maternity Fund paid for both the renovation of the space and the rent. All services are provided by volunteers.

Donations of baby items are being accepted during business hours. Online donations may be made through the center’s website at stannecradleofhope.org.

Parishioners from Holy Spirit in Carterville, St. Francis Xavier in Carbondale, St. Andrew in Murphysboro, and St. Joseph in Marion painted, cleaned and restored the office space. Students from the Newman Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale also helped. Courtney said one man from St. Andrews brought three friends and they changed light fixtures and the tile.

The center was dedicated and blessed on March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation, by the Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern, Bishop of Belleville.

“This is a beautiful day to save a life,” Bishop McGovern told supporters at the dedication.

For more information, visit stannecradleofhope.org, email info@stannecradleofhope.org or call 618-722-5022.