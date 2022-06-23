Southern Illinois Pride March and Cruise is Saturday in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Members of the LGBTQIA+ community will celebrate Pride Month by participating in the Southern Illinois Pride March and Cruise at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Carbondale.

Tara Bell Janowick, one of the organizers, said plans are set and they expect to draw between 150 and 200 people to the event.

Those attending are asked to meet at 10 a.m. in City Parking Lot 4, which is just south of Gaia House on the corner of Illinois (U.S. 51) and Grand avenues.

Tim Kee of GRIS (Golden Rainbows of Illinois South) will speak at 10:15 a.m. GRIS is a non-profit organization meant to benefit the lives of LGBTQ adults over 50 and those aging with HIV. Kee started a Pride Run aimed at uniting the LGBTQIA+ communities in Williamson and Jackson counties.

Marchers will line up on the sidewalk at the corner of South Illinois and West Grand avenues. The Pride March and Cruise will be led by Tara Bell and the reigning Southern IL Pride Queen Blanche DuBois and Grand Marshalls Jodie Bailey and Julie Socorro.

Organizers Christina Garnette, Idina Rimes, Kailey Santana, Dylan Humm and Korey Klausing will distribute information and line up cars as they will drive the route along with the marchers.

After Kee speaks, marchers and cruisers will begin their route. They will go north on Illinois Avenue to West Main Street, turning to the west. They will head south on University Avenue and return to Gaia House and the Peace Labyrinth.

A reception will follow immediately in the Varsity Center for the Arts at 418 S. Illinois Ave.

“We will have Jenny Davolt and Gabi the Bunny performing at the reception,” Bell said.

Besides the live music, the reception will offer a chance to learn more about the Stage Company's upcoming production, “The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later” through pictures, information and artwork by local artisan AB.

Refreshments will be provided, and a cash bar will be available.

Bell said those who plan to drive in the event can demonstrate their pride with decorations that are well secured and that do not obstruct the view of the driver.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help keep things running smoothly during the march is asked to message Julie Socorro or speak with her when you arrive at City Lot 4 Saturday morning.

Bell said they welcome caravans from surrounding towns. Contact Tara at tara.bell.janowick@gmail.com to get your town’s participation promoted.

While the event is geared toward the members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersexual and asexual community, anyone who supports that community is welcome to participate.

