St. Nicholas Brewing Co. opens new location at S.I. Airport

MURPHYSBORO — There's a new place for dinner or drinks.

St. Nicholas Brewing Co. has opened a brew pub location in the Southern Illinois Airport’s new terminal building.

Abby Ancell, owner of St. Nicholas Brewing Co., said Gary Shafer, director of the airport, had a vision. He wanted a terminal to attract lots of different kinds of businesses.

“He also wanted to expand the area and knowledge of aviation services to the community. A great way to do that is to bring a restaurant to the airport,” Ancell said.

Shafer’s wife, Linda, used to work at Marshall Browning Hospital and came to the brewery in Du Quoin to eat and have drinks.

Shafer and Ancell met and talked about the idea of bringing a new St. Nicholas Brewing Co. location to the airport and a timeline. They worked through the pandemic and supply-chain shortages.

“The rest is history. COVID set us back a little. Things just took longer. The supply chain broke down, but it didn’t derail us,” Ancell said.

On Wednesday, the new location of St. Nicholas Brewing Co. opened at S.I. Airport.

Ancell said right now they are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the hard parts of opening a new restaurant so close to their flagship operation in Du Quoin was making it feel different than Du Quoin with the same hospitality and beer.

As in its other locations, the beer served as the new restaurant will be the brewery’s own. Ancell said the menu will be different. Although they have a full menu of appetizers and entrees, she said they are still working on the menu and expects it to expand.

The restaurant also uses bicycles in its decoration, but they are joined by airplanes.

St. Nicholas is the only brewery operating and brewing beer at a general aviation airport in the U.S. There is a brewery at the commercial airport in Tampa.

Ancell said there are 19,000 general aviation airports in the U.S., and only 492 commercial airports. She is learning a lot about aviation.

“You can sit on the patio and watch planes take off. You can’t get that anywhere else,” Ancell said.

They are also the only restaurant patio right on the tarmac.

The restaurant had a “soft” opening last weekend, offering a limited menu. Ancell said it helped prepare for opening Wednesday.

Plans are in the works for a cycling ride each week. They will also add brunch to their menu in a few weeks, opening Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for brunch.

St. Nicholas Brewing Co. has been open eight years in Du Quoin and four years in Chester.

“There is a good team at the airport. It’s fun being able to meet a new community and people I haven’t known,” Ancell said.

She added that the aviation community is smart, interesting and passionate.

“We’re excited to be part of this community,” Ancell said.

Shafer said the only downside to the new restaurant is that the wonderful smells of their food drifts through his office in the new terminal.

“We couldn’t be happier. We picked the right company. We are really excited to have a new business for our 350 airport employees and for the community,” Shafer said.

S.I. Airport is located at 556 N. Airport Road, between Carbondale and Murphysboro.

