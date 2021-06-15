Starbucks opens community store in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Those driving on East Main Street have noticed the new Starbucks is open, and coffee lovers have probably already been in for their favorite beverage.
But, do you know what is unique about this Starbucks location?
The location is one of the popular chain’s new model called a community store. The Carbondale location is the second community store in Illinois and only the 18th to open in the country, according to Meredith Chasteen, district manager for Starbucks.
The Starbucks Carbondale Community Store is part of a special Starbucks national initiative that supports economic development in diverse, often underserved, areas.
Starbucks Community Stores are dedicated to creating pathways for those facing barriers to opportunity. Each store focuses on local hiring, partnerships with local nonprofits, diverse contractors and local artists and a unique in-store gathering space for local events and programs.
“We generally go into an underserved community we want to build up. We hire local, diverse contractors and all local team members,” Chasteen said.
The store has 30 team members, all from local communities.
“This location is giving us an opportunity to connect to a community and university that didn’t have a store,” Andrew Wilson, regional director for Starbucks, said. “Once you have a piece of Carbondale, it doesn’t seem to leave you.”
Starbucks Community Stores also partner with local community organizations.
“This team is building relationships with United Way of Southern Illinois, The Women’s Center and Rainbow Café,” Chasteen said.
A box is near the entrance for collecting food for United Way of Southern Illinois that will be donated to The Women’s Center. As the team builds more relationships in the community, they will donate and encourage their customers to donate to other organizations.
“We’re just happy to be here. We’re excited to get out and spread as much positivity as possible,” Ashley Herd, store manager, said.
Team members were inspired by the Kindness Rocks project to create their own small rock garden. Kindness Rocks encourages kindness and connects the community using positive messages and designs painted on rocks. Visitors can take a rock that inspires them or leave rocks to inspire others.
Chasteen and Herd have enjoyed seeing children take and leave rocks. It is another way the team is spreading positivity and lifting the community.
“I wanted to be part of the Community Store because I wanted Carbondale to be better. I was able to hire people who felt the same,” Herd said.
The Carbondale location also has a room, equipped with a large table and chairs, that can be used a space to collaborate for meetings, training or events.
The mural on the wall of the café also is unique. Created by two Illinois artists, Meghan McDonald and Carlie Upchurch, it was painted live in the store.
“Most of the artwork is not painted directly on the wall,” Wilson said.
Chasteen added that the partners provided a lot of the inspiration for the mural.
It depicts two sets of train tracks, symbolic of the train traffic through Carbondale, especially the passenger trains. It also features a Saluki dog among a group of community members. Chasteen said the color palette includes colors seen around Southern Illinois.
“This is the only store to have a mascot as part of the artwork,” Wilson said.
The store is fully equipped with internet access.
“The welcome from the Carbondale community is inspiring. We were welcomed with open arms. We couldn’t be happier to be here,” Chasteen said.
