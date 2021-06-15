Starbucks opens community store in Carbondale

Starbucks Community Stores also partner with local community organizations.

“This team is building relationships with United Way of Southern Illinois, The Women’s Center and Rainbow Café,” Chasteen said.

A box is near the entrance for collecting food for United Way of Southern Illinois that will be donated to The Women’s Center. As the team builds more relationships in the community, they will donate and encourage their customers to donate to other organizations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re just happy to be here. We’re excited to get out and spread as much positivity as possible,” Ashley Herd, store manager, said.

Team members were inspired by the Kindness Rocks project to create their own small rock garden. Kindness Rocks encourages kindness and connects the community using positive messages and designs painted on rocks. Visitors can take a rock that inspires them or leave rocks to inspire others.

Chasteen and Herd have enjoyed seeing children take and leave rocks. It is another way the team is spreading positivity and lifting the community.

“I wanted to be part of the Community Store because I wanted Carbondale to be better. I was able to hire people who felt the same,” Herd said.