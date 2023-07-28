CARBONDALE — Carbondale police arrested a suspect in the arson of the former Walnut Street Baptist Church building on Thursday. The vacant church building burned Feb. 6.

Carbondale detectives and arson investigators with the Carbondale Fire Department initiated an investigation of the suspicious fire in February. During the investigation, they developed Ramil D. Mize, 35, of Carbondale as a suspect in setting the fire, which was determined to be an arson.

Detectives eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Mize for charges of arson.

At 7:35 p.m. Thursday, City of Carbondale police officers and detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of West Kennicott Street. Detectives located Mize in the residence and arrested him on the warrant. Mize was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Information also may be left on the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab at www.explorecarbondale.com.