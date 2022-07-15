The City of Carbondale deploys 350 Veo scooters

CARBONDALE – There’s a new way to get around the City of Carbondale. On Friday morning, the city deployed 350 scooters in its new micromobility program.

The new program is a partnership with micromobility company Veo and Southern Illinois University.

During a public demonstration Friday morning at the Public Safety Center, Veo gave residents and the media a chance to try the scooters.

The program includes two models of scooters, the Astero standing scooter and the Cosmo seated scooter.

Ben Thomas of Veo said scooters have been placed at hubs around town and on the SIU campus. He calls them an easy way to get where you want to go.

To get begin travel using the scooters, download the Veo app from the Play Store or Apple Store or by scanning a QR Code on the back of a scooter. You must set up an account. The account will require you to give your phone number and deposit money into the account.

When you want to ride, open the app and scan the code on a scooter. When you are done, scan the code again and take a picture of the scooter. Once the picture is uploaded, you are done.

The cost of riding is $1 to unlock the scooter plus another 31 cents per minute.

Conyers Lamb of Veo said the app includes a map that tells users where the scooters can go. Most areas in town and on campus are included. He said the riding area includes Walmart to Murdale, but the scooters can reach most areas where there is shopping or student housing.

Thomas said the scooters are not only valuable for people who live in town, but he hopes people from other towns will use them.

“It will help draw people to the city,” Thomas said.

Some of the riders Friday morning included Jeff Burgin, vice chancellor of student affairs at SIU, and Tena Bennett, associate vice chancellor of auxiliary enterprises.

“I think they’re amazing,” Burgin said, adding that this venture is a great partnership.

Molly Maxwell, Carbondale senior planner, said there will be some kinks to work out in their system, so the city, SIU and Veo are holding weekly meetings.

Maxwell said it’s more enjoyable riding a bike because you notice more, see interesting businesses and restaurants, and can change direction to see a new part of town. She believes the scooters will do the same things.

“You can ride wherever you ride a bike,” Maxwell said.

That includes bike lanes and bike paths, but she warns riders to stay as far right as possible on roadways.

“If you drive a car, pay close attention for scooters. Scooters should be aware that pedestrians have the right of way on sidewalks,” Maxwell said, adding that it might be best to walk the scooters past pedestrians.

Thaddeus Bowles saw a Facebook post Friday morning and came to the Public Safety Center to check out the scooters. He hopped on one and gave it a try.

“I ride my bike everywhere I go,” Bowles said. “I think it has a lot of potential for growth. I think it’s awesome. I dig it.”

For more information about Veo’s Carbondale micromobility program, visit studentcenter.siu.edu.