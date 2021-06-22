 Skip to main content
The Varsity Center opens this weekend with 2 shows
The Varsity Center opens this weekend with 2 shows

CARBONDALE — Downtown Carbondale will be a little brighter this weekend when the Varsity Center for the Arts re-opens after 14 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nathan Colombo, who serves on the board of directors, said they will follow state guidelines for a full reopening.

“We anticipate our crowd will be a vaccinated and mindful crowd to make it a comfortable setting to ease back into entertainment with a live crowd,” Colombo said.

The first shows will be the return of the Varsity Drag on Friday and a performance by the Deciders on Saturday.

Disco Drag, an all-ages show, will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, to celebrate Pride Month. The godmother of drag herself, Blanche DuBois, is the evening’s emcee. Joining Blanche on stage will be Jodie Santana, Faim Lee Jewls, Idina Rimes and Rain Foxx. Christina Garnette will be the evening’s hostess.

This is an all-ages show and The Varsity welcomes young people; however, the show can be on the risqué side. Those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets are $8 for adults or $4 for students with ID. They are available in advance at thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com. Tickets are not available in advance at the venue, but will be sold at the door at 6 p.m. Friday when the Varsity Bar opens.

On Saturday, blues-based power trio The Deciders will perform a special concert at 7 p.m. to celebrate the Varsity’s 81st birthday. Cara Recine, executive director of the Varsity, said three of Carbondale’s most talented musicians, Robert Russell, Chris DiBiase and Jimmy Beers, will make their first Varsity appearance. She added that they are like nothing you’ve seen or heard anywhere else.

Their music incorporates a wide range of influences that includes jazz/fusion, funk, and hard-driving rock ’n’ roll. Their emphasis is on original material and improvisation, making them one of the most interesting bands on the local music scene.

Tickets are $10 in advance at thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available on the night of the show, when doors and the Varsity Bar open at 6:30 p.m.

Colombo said they produced 56 Virtual Varsity shows and a couple special events during the pandemic. They are planning a livestream concert with a live audience as a sort of blend of the virtual and live shows. He said their ability to livestream grew during those 14 months.

“We will give the audience and performers something to leave with,” Colombo said.

“We survived and made it through the pandemic,” Recine said.

During the pandemic, the nonprofit performing arts center was able to survive thanks to donations and money given during more than a year of Saturday night Virtual Varsity concerts. The concerts were performed at the venue and livestreamed on the Varsity’s YouTube channel.

“The musicians were really grateful to have a place to perform,” Recine said.

Recine said they have applied for grants. They hope those efforts, along with upcoming events and donations, will get them through the rest of the year.

This weekend is the opening, but more events will be planned in coming months. They will begin showing movies again in the fall. Recine said quite a few things are scheduled for October.

“We’re excited and happy to be able to be open again,” she said.

For more information about these and upcoming events, visit the Varsity Center website at thevarsitycenter.org and follow the center at facebook.com/varsitycenter.

