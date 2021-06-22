The Varsity Center opens this weekend with 2 shows

On Saturday, blues-based power trio The Deciders will perform a special concert at 7 p.m. to celebrate the Varsity’s 81st birthday. Cara Recine, executive director of the Varsity, said three of Carbondale’s most talented musicians, Robert Russell, Chris DiBiase and Jimmy Beers, will make their first Varsity appearance. She added that they are like nothing you’ve seen or heard anywhere else.

Their music incorporates a wide range of influences that includes jazz/fusion, funk, and hard-driving rock ’n’ roll. Their emphasis is on original material and improvisation, making them one of the most interesting bands on the local music scene.

Tickets are $10 in advance at thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available on the night of the show, when doors and the Varsity Bar open at 6:30 p.m.

Colombo said they produced 56 Virtual Varsity shows and a couple special events during the pandemic. They are planning a livestream concert with a live audience as a sort of blend of the virtual and live shows. He said their ability to livestream grew during those 14 months.

“We will give the audience and performers something to leave with,” Colombo said.

“We survived and made it through the pandemic,” Recine said.