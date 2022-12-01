Three candidates file petitions to run for mayor of Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Three candidates filed nominating petitions to run for mayor of Carbondale in the spring Consolidated Election. They are city council member Carolin Harvey, who has been acting as interim mayor, Nathan Colombo and Harold J. Visser.

Council member Lee Fronabarger also filed a nominated petition for mayor, but later withdrew it.

“Mr. Fronabarger withdrew his nominating petition for Mayor on Tuesday, but is retaining his nominating petition for city council,” City Clerk Jennifer Sorrell said.

Mayor Mike Henry, who has been on leave from office since the death of his wife, did not file a petition to run for reelection.

Council members Adam Loos, Lee Fronabarger and Tom Grant filed petitions to run for reelection. They will be challenged by Clare Killman, Justin Zurlinden, Nancy Maxwell and Joshua Dalton Liechty.

Sorrell said the number of candidates will not require a primary election as the seats are deemed uncontested according to the Illinois Municipal Code. A seat has to have five candidates for a primary to be required.

Because all the mayoral candidates and four of the city council candidates filed their petitions at 8 a.m. Nov. 21, a lottery was held Tuesday to determine their placement on the ballot.

Mayoral candidates will be on the ballot in this order: Harold J. Visser, Nathan Colombo, Carolin Harvey.

City council candidates will appear in this order: Adam Loos, Clare Killman, Justin Zurlinden, Lee Fronabarger, Nancy Maxwell, Thomas Grant, Joshua Dalton Liechty.

The last day to file objections to petitions is Monday, Dec. 5.

There are two separate filing periods for local elections.

The majority of municipalities’ elections are governed under the Illinois Election Code (10 ILCS 5/), but some (like Carbondale) are subject to both under the Election Code and the Municipal Code (65 ILCS 5/), according to Sorrell.

“If a municipality has nominations made by caucus, they are generally not subject to a primary. They will have already established parties or newly established parties,” Sorrell said.

Because Carbondale is subject to the primary, their filing period was Nov. 21 through 28, even though they are not required to have a primary.

Other communities that run nonpartisan local elections have a filing period of Dec. 12 through 19.

The election will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Questions regarding the election may be addressed to the city clerk at 457-3280 or jsorrell@explorecarbondale.com.