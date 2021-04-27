Three Carbondale cheerleading teams head to world competition in Orlando, Florida

Three local competitive cheerleading teams have earned entry into the Open Championships in Orlando, Florida.
Carbondale's Ultimate Gymnastics and Cheerleading is sending 48 girls on its Youth 1, Junior 1 and Junior 2 teams to compete in the Sunshine State.
The teams each had to win a bid to the Open at other competitions, according to Jen Melton, director of competitive cheerleading at Ultimate Gymnastics and Cheerleading in Carbondale.
To win entry to the Orlando competition, the Junior 1 team earned the highest score at Cheermax competition in Cincinnati.
“They outscored 260 other teams and won the whole thing,” Melton said.
The team received $3,000 and each member will receive a jacket and banner.
The Junior 2 tea won the U.S. Finals in Louisville.
The Youth 1 team won their division and the title of grand champion at Cheermax.
The open runs April 30 through May 2 at Universal Studios. The Junior 1 and 2 teams also will compete in the All-Star Worlds May 3 and 4 in the Orange County Convention Center.
The teams had their final practice Monday evening to look at last-minute details and make sure all their routines were done properly and consistently, Melton said.
During practice, Melton and Coach Darious Morris reminded the girls about small details, like the position of their arms and to “snap” movements rather than drift into them.
“You need the mentality you had at Cheermax. You need that hunger and grit,” Melton told the girls.
Melton said competitive cheerleading helps the girls develop character and learn to work as a team. Those skills are useful outside the gym, too.
Lauren Futrell, 14, Madison Voss, 12, and Riane Castillo and Abby Brannock, both 11, are excited about the competition.
“I’m nervous, but excited to go out there and kill it,” Madison said.
Lauren said she was also a little sad.
“The season’s over after this competition,” she said.
Riane said they worry most about getting their stunts right, with their routines appearing a little rough during practice.
“We are really much better than this,” Ally said, referring to the group’s practice Monday.
“We have to work together,” Lauren said.
“If we’re not working together the whole thing goes down,” Madison said.
While the girls practiced, a few parents went over local businesses' sponsorships. The girls will travel to Orlando Wednesday and Thursday.
Ulitmate Gymnastics and Cheerleading is at 220 W. Chestnut St., off Illinois Avenue. The gym is owned by Jessica Jimenez.
For more information about Ultimate or its programs, visit ultimategac.com.
