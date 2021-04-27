Three Carbondale cheerleading teams head to world competition in Orlando, Florida

During practice, Melton and Coach Darious Morris reminded the girls about small details, like the position of their arms and to “snap” movements rather than drift into them.

“You need the mentality you had at Cheermax. You need that hunger and grit,” Melton told the girls.

Melton said competitive cheerleading helps the girls develop character and learn to work as a team. Those skills are useful outside the gym, too.

Lauren Futrell, 14, Madison Voss, 12, and Riane Castillo and Abby Brannock, both 11, are excited about the competition.

“I’m nervous, but excited to go out there and kill it,” Madison said.

Lauren said she was also a little sad.

“The season’s over after this competition,” she said.

Riane said they worry most about getting their stunts right, with their routines appearing a little rough during practice.

“We are really much better than this,” Ally said, referring to the group’s practice Monday.

“We have to work together,” Lauren said.

“If we’re not working together the whole thing goes down,” Madison said.