CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois Transgender Resource Fair went beyond the walls of The Rainbow Café building on Friday afternoon. Participants also filled tables at the Town Square Pavilion across the street.

Carrie Vine, one of the event’s organizers, said they welcomed a wide variety of resources, from job services, education, clothing, make-up, free gender-affirming haircuts, massages, gender-affirming health care, therapy, counseling, voice therapy and mental health services. The Golden Rainbows of Southern Illinois, Metro Trans Umbrella Group, Carbondale United, voter registration groups and more helped to put host an event that provided a multitude of resources to those who need them.

“We have specific resources for trans people, but we opened it up for anyone who needs resources,” Vine said. “Anyone is welcome.”

Vine said their first resource fair was March 31. This event was planned to coincide with the beginning of school. They plan to do a resource fair every six months to provide as much support as possible.

Midwest Access Coalition provides resources for people traveling for abortion care. The group provides transportation, childcare and other resources.

“We just want to get out the word and tell the community about resources for abortion,” Alison Dreith said.

Morgan Robertson, a recent graduate of SIU Speech Language Pathology program, represented transgender voice therapy at SIUC Clinical Center. They work on the five aspects of voice to come together for transgender people.

The clinical center evaluates and treats: vocal pitch, vocal resonance, speech naturalness, vocal stability and gendered communication habits.

More information is available at clinicalcenter.siu.edu.

Shawnee Health Services offered information about their services, which includes medical, dental, psychological, mental health and obstetrics and gynecology.

Molly Quinn said they currently have two providers who offer hormone replacement therapy. Patients have to meet with a mental health provider before therapy can begin.

“Counselors are available to provide a letter for gender-affirming care,” Quinn said.

Toni Wright of University of Illinois Extension and Ashley Voss of SIU School of Medicine helped people identify spices and fresh herbs. They also had food access resources and health recipes available.

Carbondale Assembly for Radical Equity or CARE offered a variety of rainbow flags, stickers, key chains and bracelets. They are also running a Queen of Hearts drawing.

Kelsey Maffett of CARE said the fair had all sorts of resources, with groups coming from St. Louis, Memphis and Champaign.

Jackson County Health Department’s HIV program offered information about HIV testing, prep, prevention and health care. Philip Partridge said the health department is part of the Ryan White Agency, which means they are responsible for providing HIV services to the lower 19 counties in Illinois.

Partridge said they are working with Federally Qualified Health Centers to expand services. Organizations like Shawnee Health Services, Rural Health Inc. and SIU Family Medicine are offering PREP, testing and other services.

Metro Trans Umbrella Group from St. Louis offered information about their group. MTUG is a trans-focused organization that offers a food pantry, clothes, peer support. More information is available at www.stlmetrotrans.org.

Golden Rainbows of Southern Illinois (GRIS) offers programs and services for LGBTQ people who are aging and those aging with HIV. Billy Rogers, president of the organization, was talking to people who stopped by their table. More information about GRIS is available at goldenrainbows.org.