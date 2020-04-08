'Unbelievable' community support keeps Carbondale Warming Center going amid COVID-19 crisis

Cahill said staff have communicated to residents that these measures have been in place to help ensure their safety, not to exclude them. Some of the residents are living with substance use and mental health disorders. Disrupted routines and more restrictive environments could cause them to experience heightened anxiety and trauma. But the homeless population includes many who are at high-risk of experiencing serious illness if they contract COVID-19, because of age or underlying health conditions.

One person moved into the upstairs room — they refer to it as a “safe space” — on Monday. The individual tested negative from COVID-19 but needed a place to recover from the flu, Cahill said.

Martin said the person was connected to the Carbondale Warming Center by the Jackson County Health Department.

“He couldn’t find a place between Murphysboro and Harrisburg to stay, so he was just sleeping in his truck,” Martin said.

Cahill said that all current residents of the shelter are adults. A family of eight — two adults and six children — had been spending nights at the shelter in mid-March, but they were able to secure a home a few weeks ago, she said.