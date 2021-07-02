Unity Point's summer program focuses on more than academics

Varble said they identified children who not only had academic needs, but also had social-emotional needs and those who had trouble transitioning back into full in-person school days.

“These are the kids who normally are the least excited to be back in school,” Varble said.

“There have been a couple families who struggled with truancy, I’ve been really impressed that they’ve been here every day,” Goff said.

Another benefit from the program is the relationships students have formed with each other and the adults involved in summer enrichment. Goff and Varble hope students will take those new relationships into the next school year.

Goff, as dean of students, is often responsible for student discipline. This summer, students have gotten to know her on a different level as their summer teacher.

“School looked very different this summer. We hope to keep that energy and excitement going into the fall,” Varble said.

During remote learning, students had more freedom in their learning. They had snacks when they wanted, took breaks when they needed and did learning activities when they wanted.

“Education post-pandemic will look very different,” Goff said.