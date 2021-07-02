Unity Point's summer program focuses on more than academics

CARBONDALE — Eleven-year-old Christian Robinson was not excited about spending five weeks in school this summer – it was his grandma’s idea.
But on the final day before the end of Unity Point School’s summer enrichment program, Christian now has a different opinion of summer school.
“I think it’s great. I’m just not at home being a couch potato,” he said.
Christian, like many students across the country, did not fare well during the pandemic’s remote learning. He said it isn’t his kind of learning.
Unity Point School District 140 had two components to its summer enrichment program: Mornings were dedicated to academics and afternoons offered enrichment camps on 37 subjects.
Children could choose their favorites. The camps and related programs were provided at no cost to families in the district.
Mary Beth Goff, dean of students, and Leslie Varble, principal for instruction, said 100 students were enrolled in the morning program, with 200 in the afternoon program. The district had 550 to 560 students last year.
Christian said he has improved at math and literature during the five-week summer program. He said he was failing literature in the third quarter of the year. He has a new confidence that he will do much better this coming school year.
“I learned a lot about math. When I was younger, I wasn’t good at math. I didn’t ask for help. I learned to raise my hand and get help when I need it. Summer school helped me a lot,” Christian said.
Elena Reyes, 13, spent the mornings reading, learning math and writing in a gratitude journal.
“We had social-emotional lessons. We talked about bullying and empathy,” Elena said.
On Mondays and Tuesdays, they met with a therapist, Miss Carson.
“I think it helped me understand some things better, like fractions and equations. It was fun,” Elena said.
For seven-year-old Larry Nelson, summer enrichment was all about the fun. His favorite camp was Lego Mania, with Camp Troy a close second.
“In Camp Troy, we didn’t do any activities, we just went straight to the fun,” Larry said, adding that they made a giant slip-n-slide, went hiking and went to the splash park.
He learned about the importance of following directions in camp Snack Well, Be Well. He said added peanuts to his oranges, and he is allergic to peanuts. He grinned as he talked about his mistake.
Larry did not like remote learning. He would rather be at school with his friends.
Christian enjoyed the several sports camps and a Google camp where he learned about different components that go along with Google meets.
Varble said they identified children who not only had academic needs, but also had social-emotional needs and those who had trouble transitioning back into full in-person school days.
“These are the kids who normally are the least excited to be back in school,” Varble said.
“There have been a couple families who struggled with truancy, I’ve been really impressed that they’ve been here every day,” Goff said.
Another benefit from the program is the relationships students have formed with each other and the adults involved in summer enrichment. Goff and Varble hope students will take those new relationships into the next school year.
Goff, as dean of students, is often responsible for student discipline. This summer, students have gotten to know her on a different level as their summer teacher.
“School looked very different this summer. We hope to keep that energy and excitement going into the fall,” Varble said.
During remote learning, students had more freedom in their learning. They had snacks when they wanted, took breaks when they needed and did learning activities when they wanted.
“Education post-pandemic will look very different,” Goff said.
They say everyone is worrying about children catching up academically, but they don’t.
“The kids will catch up,” Varble said.
