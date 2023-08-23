CARBONDALE — The Varsity Center for the Arts (VCA) was awarded $225,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Carbondale City Council during its meeting on Tuesday evening. The funds will go toward the reopening of the center’s big theater.

The total cost of the project is $573,000. VCA has also received a $150,000 state grant and has raised $100,000 in donations. If the grant is not put to use by Sept. 1, it has to be returned.

On Aug. 8, Glenn Poshard gave a presentation to the city council about the Varsity Center’s project and the fundraising that will go along with it.

He talked about Dick Gregory coming to SIU as a track athlete in 1955 and discovering the Varsity Theater was still segregated. At the time, Black people would purchase tickets and then have to walk all the way around the building to go up the back stairs to the balcony.

Poshard said Gregory worked hard to integrate the theater and he accomplished that.

“This is our history. We should claim it; we should own it. We should rebuild the Varsity,” Poshard said on Aug. 8.

The item was put on the agenda for the Aug. 22 meeting. When it came up, Adam Loos moved that the council approve up to $225,000 for the Varsity. Jeff Doherty seconded the motion.

Ginger Rye-Sanders said she received emails saying the Varsity was the center of racism in Carbondale. She remembers segregation in the theater going on while she was in high school, and she graduated in 1968.

“The place still makes me cringe,” Rye-Sanders said.

Sanders suggested they rename the center for Gregory which may begin the healing process. Other council members suggested ways for the center to honor Gregory and others who fought for integration at the theater.

Billy Robbins, president of the Varsity Center board, said placing someone’s name on the building would require board approval.

“We can talk about the history of the Varsity, but we want to talk about the future,” Robbins said.

The varsity has two small theaters open. The upstairs theater seats 137 people and is good for films, live music or presentations. The downstairs theater, which seats 150, is good for theater. It is often used by The Stage Company.

Robbins said the large room is a theater that seats 500 people. The room itself is usable, but does not have HVAC or sound and light systems. It can only be used certain times of year when the weather cooperates.

The first upgrade to the theater would be electrical HVAC system. Then permanent sound and lights would be installed.

“Those are major capital fixtures,” Robbins said.

With updated electrical, mechanical, sound and lighting, the Varsity could book larger acts and make a little profit. Robbins said they now have nominal gains on most acts.

The additional space and funding would enable the center to increase programming.

He also said they applied for the state grant in late 2017 or early 2018, and it was in the state’s 2019 budget. Since that time, costs have more than doubled.

He added that the large theater will not be a palace or show place. They do not have the budget to completely refurbish the theater.

He also said they are working on some kind of recognition for the fight against racism. Currently Gregory is the only person in the Varsity’s Hall of Fame.