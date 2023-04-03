CARBONDALE — Mayor Pro Temp Carolin Harvey and Councilman Lee Fronabarger presented a proclamation and key to the city to Bob Odenkirk on Monday morning. The proclamation declared the day Bob Odenkirk Day in the City of Carbondale.

Fronabarger read the proclamation, then Harvey presented a framed copy to Odenkirk.

“Look at that. This is so great! I love it; I love it,” Odenkirk said.

Odenkirk is a 1984 SIU graduate. He came back to the Carbondale campus to receive two degrees during a ceremony at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3, in SIU Arena. The first is a bachelor’s degree he earned as a student, followed by an honorary doctorate bestowed upon him in 2020.

He spent most of the day on campus talking to two classes of students and meeting with students, faculty, staff and university leaders.

Fronabarger thanked Odenkirk for the national publicity he gives Southern Illinois University and the city of Carbondale.

Harvey and Fronabarger gave Odenkirk a second plaque with the key to the city.

He joked that now he can go into any house or business and raid the refrigerator.

After thanking them for the honors, Odenkirk talked about his time as a student at SIU.

He said the town and university gave him time to find his voice and practice his comedy.

“I needed a lot more growth as a person,” he said. “I thrived here. I even love the weather here, and I live in LA.”

Odenkirk was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at spring commencement in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to give a virtual address. It was during that address he coined the phrase, “I am a Saluki, you fools, and I will destroy you,” which has become a popular T-shirt slogan worn by Salukis everywhere.

While at city hall, Odenkirk gave a short press conference, calling the honors “super cool.”

He said he was a little disoriented because the town is spread out. In his mind, places are a little closer together.

“It feels like SIU. I seriously liked it so much,” Odenkirk said.

In July of 2021, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while filming an episode of "Better Call Saul," the incredibly popular "Breaking Bad" spinoff series.

“I went to work one day and woke up a week later,” he said when asked about the incident.

Odenkirk said that experience has made it important to visit places that have had an impact on his life, like Carbondale and SIU.

“The places you love on earth, you come back and visit,” he said.

Odenkirk said he has a lot of memories of Carbondale and SIU, mostly things the city council would not want him to share. He said the town had a pretty intense reputation that was well-earned.

“I remember a feeling of not being pushed and space for me to try things,” he said.

He is also glad some of the work he did on campus is not preserved. His show at WIDB was the work of a 19 to 20 year old who was inspired by Monty Python and Fireside Theater.

He spent years after SIU in Chicago continuing to mold himself as a comedy writer and performer.

“It’s a little mind-blowing,” Odenkirk said.

In the morning’s audience was 14-year-old Ethan Reinier of Carbondale, who is a big Bob Odenkirk fan.

“It’s amazing. It’s strange to think I got to see a mentor, somebody on TV. It’s hard to believe,” Ethan said. “He’s really nice.”

Fronabarger said he has lived in Carbondale 30 years and they have never given anyone the key to the city.

“I’m happy that Bob Odenkirk is so pleased to receive this honor. He is genuinely thankful for the honor,” Fonabarger said.