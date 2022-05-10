'Welcome, Carbondale' project adding five murals to the city

CARBONDALE — Artspace 304 and the city of Carbondale are partnering with SIU, private businesses and individuals in a new mural project called Welcome, Carbondale.

“Public art often has a transformative power within communities. It creates familiar landmarks for residents and can grow local businesses. The Welcome, Carbondale initiative gives regional artists the opportunity to share what makes our community special and help shape a vibrant, welcoming Carbondale,” Marissa Diekhoff, communications and engagement manager for Artspace 304, said.

The group is investing $50,000 to create five public murals located on selected buildings at the entry points of Carbondale.

“Five buildings that have been pre-selected for this project, which feature medium-to-large walls that can be viewable while walking and driving around Carbondale,” Diekhoff said.

Locations include Horstman’s Cleaners, 303 S. University Ave.; the Julia Building, 212 S. University Ave.; Varsity Center for the Arts, 418 S. Illinois Ave.; the Wallace Building, 317 E. Main St.; and SI Pawn, 217 W. Walnut St. Photos of the buildings and walls are available online at https://artspace304.org/programs/welcome-carbondale/.

Artspace 304 is accepting applications from Illinois residents who are individual artists age 18 and older and teams of artists ages 15 and older with adult supervision until May 25.

Potential themes for murals, include: A Warm Welcome to the City; City of Carbondale and SIU themes, including Bucky Fuller, the clock tower, Saluki dogs, paw prints, Paul Simon, and more; What puts Carbondale on the Map?; What makes Carbondale Famous?; tribute to Carbondale’s tradition in the arts; Carbondale attractions; a day in Carbondale; Carbondale now and then; inclusion and community; and a sense of fun and whimsy.

Diekhoff said they have had a lot of interest in the project and hope to receive more before the May 25 deadline.

Submissions will be reviewed by Southern Illinois Artists Council panelists June 1 through 14, with the finalists forwarded for public review. Finalists will be displayed for 15 days beginning June 15 in the Corridor Gallery of Carbondale Civic Center with online voting available.

“We're excited for the public to view the mural finalists from June 15-30 at the Corridor Gallery in the Carbondale Civic Center,” Diekhoff said.

Muralists will be notified June 30 and announced by Artspace 304.

Installation will begin July 15 with murals to be completed by Sept. 15.

Diekhoff added that The Southern Illinois Mural Project, a program of Artspace 304, has placed 5 murals in Carbondale, Herrin, Marion and Murphysboro. They hope to continue expanding public arts program in the future.

For more information and submission rules, visit https://artspace304.org/programs/welcome-carbondale/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.