When home isn't home: Afghan student at SIU raises funds to bring his family to the U.S.

CARBONDALE — Ali Shahidy, a first year Ph.D. student studying brain and cognitive sciences at SIU, is raising money to bring his family to the U.S.

Shahidy, who is from Kabul, Afghanistan, started a GoFundMe campaign and hopes to raise $35,000.

Shahidy arrived in Carbondale on July 20. A month later, the Taliban had taken control of the country before the planned withdrawal of all U.S. troops.

“Kabul was our home. It doesn’t look like home for us anymore,” he said.

Shahidy and his sisters take on roles that make them targets for the Taliban.

His sisters have careers that are not in line with the cultural norms in Afghanistan, and they are advocates for women’s rights. Both things make them a target for the Taliban.

“I worked as a translator with NATO and the U.S. government, so I was a target for the Taliban, too,” he said.

His sisters spent two days waiting for a spot on one of the evacuation flights. He said his parents have health issues that made them unable to wait.

His four sisters, brother and nephew were able to get on evacuation flights and are living in a refugee camp in Italy. Shahidy is working through the humanitarian parole program to get them permission to come to the U.S.

They have no income and very little resources. The family has lost their business, their home and their livelihood.

Also, his parents are in hiding in Afghanistan. Shahidy said they are moving every few days to stay safe.

Shadidy said their family business, a salon, was run by his sisters.

His sister, Freshta, received a degree in cosmetics and skincare from Advance Beauty College in California. She was the first woman in Afghanistan who was professionally trained and licensed as a cosmetologist. She organized the country’s first co-ed fashion show.

His sister, Zainab, is an actress and social media activist. At the age of 17, she had her first role in a music video for one of Afghanistan’s most popular songs “Khanda Ko” or smile by Shafiq Mureed. That role garnered a lot of hatred and even death threats from hard-liners who have been aggressively postured against women’s involvement in the arts.

His sister, Soraya, was Afghanistan’s first female tattoo artist and the first woman to ride a motorcycle on the streets of Kabul. She fought for several years to divorce an abusive husband.

“On many occasions they were followed by strangers who wanted to kidnap or attack them,” he said.

Shahidy said all his sisters worked to educate and empower women. He calls them inspiring and courageous.

“We were hopeful for a better life for us and for all women children. It seems like all the progress we made was for nothing. Our sacrifices were for nothing,” Shahidy said.

He will use the funds he is raising to get his parents to safety and bring his sisters, brother and nephew to the U.S. to live. He hopes to help get them settled into a house.

Once they get to the U.S., each one will have to apply for asylum in order to stay in the U.S. He will need people to sponsor his family. Each application for asylum will cost about $600 plus attorney fees, according to Shahidy.

He is “very, very concerned” for his family.

“Ideally, the sooner they come to America, the better,” Shahidy said.

To donate go to: https://gofund.me/7849a389.

