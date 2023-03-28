CARBONDALE — At 2 p.m. Tuesday, SIU Foundation gave a live update on the amount of funds raised at that point on the annual Day of Giving. Donations had just topped $2 million. They hoped to double that amount by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

What is SIU Day of Giving or #SIUDAY?

It is the annual giving day for Southern Illinois University. The day features a university-wide, 24-hour campaign to inspire alumni, students, parents, friends and the larger community to make a gift to any area of campus. The goal is to bring the entire community together so we can all help this effort by sharing, following and financially supporting SIU.

Jeff Wilson, a marketing associate with SIU Foundation, said every donation made on Day of Giving counts, regardless of the size of the gift.

“Salukis everywhere come together and make gifts that impact student lives,” Wilson said.

He is also a donor. Wilson said small gifts really add up on the Day of Giving. He said the $2 million they had raised were made through almost 2,000 donations.

“I expect that amount to shoot up,” Wilson said.

At around 2 p.m., one of SIU’s notorious scholarships, Balancing Education, Experience and Reality (BEER) Scholarship group was working to protect its ownership of the trophy for the most donations, holding first place with a little more than 300 donations. They were hanging around 10th place in raising money, with a total of around $21,000.

At 3:30 p.m., the College of Business and Analytics had raised $659,070, leading with the most funds raised. They were followed by the College of Liberal Arts with $485,761 and School of Medicine with $257,635. Many donors watched the numbers tick upward online, commenting on social media or in chat groups.

Glenn and Jo Poshard were listed on the donor wall.

“Both Jo and I came to the university as kids from rural areas, and it gave us a good education, good careers and a good quality of life,” Glenn Poshard said. “We have always (been) determined through the years to give back to the university we love.”

Glenn Poshard was the first member of his family to go through college, which he did on the GI Bill. Jo Poshard had an academic scholarship.

Glenn Poshard has served the university as vice chancellor, president and a member of the board of trustees. He has been on the stage during a number of graduation ceremonies. He said it was obvious which students were the first in their families to graduate because their families cheered the loudest.

They give to SIU to help those students.

Craig Wilson started a Facebook page to help research a writing project. It grew quickly to 18,000 members. Dan Giedeman, one of the group’s members, suggested starting a scholarship. The group voted on the names, which used the BEER acronym for Balancing Education, Experience and Reality because that phrase summed up college life.

“The '80s and '90s Facebook page brought a lot of people together and sparked their Saluki spirit,” Jim Raffensperger said.

Their goal the first year, 2019, was $25,000 to create an endowed scholarship. When the final tally was in, they raised more than $50,000 and had around 1,000 donors, more donations than any other group.

Raffensperger said the average donation was $45, with some as small as $5. The effort over the past five years has led to creation of six endowed scholarships.

Raffensperger and his wife, Janet Schill, are both SIU graduates. One of their two children is an SIU student now.

His wife’s parents were active on campus as she was growing up. His father-in-law was an SIU professor. His mother-in-law was the house mother for a sorority. Donating to the university seemed like following a family tradition.

Deb Hartley, another member of the Facebook group, asked her friends to donate to the scholarship on social media.

“Our little 'grass roots' group received a trophy for the amount of people who have donated. We have managed to keep the trophy in our group for the past three years. Along with our little trophy we have been able to set up six perpetual scholarships for students who apply. Today is the annual #SIUDayofgiving SIUDAY.SIU.EDU and we are looking to add to our scholarships,” Hartley said online, adding that this is a way to show appreciation for their time at the university.

Donations can be made online through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Visit siuday.siu.edu to donate or to watch the total number of donations or total amount donated.