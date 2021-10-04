William Lo brings small business expertise to Carbondale Chamber of Commerce

CARBONDALE – William Lo is bringing business experience and a love for his hometown to his new position as executive director of Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.

Lo began helping out and interacting with the public in his parents’ restaurant, New Kahala, at nine years old.

“I spent many years supporting and helping my parents with their business. I spent the past couple of years promoting restaurants on social media. It is nice to have the opportunity to promote more businesses,” Lo said.

Lo would like to see businesses in the city flourish. He said the business situation is dire, due in part to the pandemic. Businesses are facing a shortage of workers, while supply issues are causing a shortage of materials and increasing costs.

“I grew up in this town. It is home for me,” he said.

Lo added that during the past couple years, businesses have had to adapt and change to survive. Restaurants, for example, had to adopted technology and find new ways to serve their customers, whether by taking card payments or offering curbside pickup.

“We cannot change a lot of factors, but we can adjust to and change to be successful businesses and better serve our customers,” he said.

Lo will spend his first month really getting to know chamber members.

“I cannot properly promote the businesses before knowing them, their story and their challenges,” he said.

Then, he will begin reaching out to businesses that are not member of the Chamber of Commerce to see if there is an opportunity to help them through the chamber.

He does plan on leaning heavily on social media and disseminating information through digital formats. Those might include newsletters, blogs and social media posts.

“It’s a no-brainer approach to spread the word about what Carbondale has and what Carbondale has to offer,” Lo said.

He would like to see property owners invest in themselves and said it is a group effort to revitalize the city.

“We can all reap the rewards together,” he said.

Lo has some expertise in this area. New Kahala moved to a new, larger location a few years ago.

Lo and his wife, Keesha, have opened a new bakery business, Bake Me Happy Food Co. It is a non-traditional bakery and currently offers baked goods by pre-order a couple days a week.

He would like to use some of his expertise to help encourage and promote minority businesses. He says they don’t always have access to the information and help to guide them through the process.

“You may be able to fry catfish, but food is only a fraction of the business. If you can’t learn the rest quickly, you’re going to fail,” he said.

Lo wants to try to reduce barriers by connecting entrepreneurs with the small business incubator, grants and other resources.

“I think Carbondale needs a little help and I hope I am up to the challenge,” he said.

Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is at 131 S. Illinois Ave., in the old train depot.

