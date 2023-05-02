CARBONDALE — Women for Change, Unity in the Community Carbondale will sponsor its Big Event on June 3 to stand against violence in our community. It will include a unity march at 11 a.m., basketball tournament and celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Attucks Park.

This year’s theme is "We Say No to Gun Violence."

To pull off the event, the group needs volunteers and donations.

“We are asking for donations of fresh fruit, trail mix cookies and water, things to give to kids. All will need to be prepackaged,” Ginger Rye Sanders, president of Women for Change, said.

They also need volunteers to help with other aspects of the event.

“We need marshals for the march, playground monitors, and people to join the set up crew and clean-up crew,” Rye Sanders said.

Those who can help are asked to contact Women for Change by May 25 to sign up.

In past year, the Big Event has drawn over 200 people. Women for Change expects at least 100 people to attend this year.

“The Unity March is very important to us in light of the many shootings in Carbondale,” Rye-Sanders said.

The Unity March will bring together all civic-minded persons and diverse groups; including religious, environmental, Greek, university and civic organizations, in an effort to exemplify the goal of 'Unity in the Community.'

At 11 a.m., the route will begin at Rockhill Baptist Church, on South Marion and East Monroe streets, marching northward on Marion Street to East Oak Street. They will then march to Attucks Park on North Wall Street. People are welcome to join the group on any leg of the march.

Rye-Sanders said the group think things are going pretty good in Carbondale, then they have a setback such as the shooting this past weekend.

"We want to get a dialogue started to get people looking in a good direction," Rye-Sanders said.

The celebration at the park will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and feature individual speakers and community activist groups speaking out against gun violence. The celebration will include community performances, games and activities for youth, information on community groups and voter registration.

A poster making party for the Unity March is planned for 6 p.m. on June 1 at the Eurma Hayes Center, 441 E. Willow St. in Carbondale. The party is an opportunity to meet members and volunteers while using artistic talents and having fun.

Women for Change is a 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information, call 618-203-9617 or 618-203-7065.