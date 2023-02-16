CARBONDALE — The 'Women's Health Naturally!' expo and workshop is coming to the Carbondale Civic Center on Feb. 25.

Terry Hickey, Women's Health Naturally! director, said this is the 14th year for the event, which is organized by Dayempur Herbals and the Dayemi Health Services. It will include 35 natural health practitioners and providers from Southern Illinois, St. Louis, Kentucky and southeastern Missouri.

Dayempur Herbals is a Southern Illinois based organization committed to producing high quality natural herbal remedies using local ingredients. Their herbs are Certified Naturally Grown at a farm in Anna-Jonesboro. They purchase organic herbs and ingredients from local and known sources and use traditional methods to handcraft their products.

The Women's Health Naturally! event will have five workshops and end with Nia Dance Movement.

Dr. Terry Harmon, functional medicine doctor, chiropractor and Founder of Chi Rho Health, will speak on “Understanding Gut Health as it relates to and impacts hormones, energy, and brain health.”

Dr. Harmon will speak about gut health and how it impacts hormones, energy and brain health. This talk will focus on how to optimize gut health, current trends and challenges, and the importance of gut health.

Dr. Bonnie Juul, an expert in wellness, health restoration and healing, will speak on “Intuition, Faith and Freedom: The only at-home tool you need to avoid medical intervention.”

Juul will describe Muscle Testing in a very heart centered way, and explain how it can be used to actively reconnect with one's innate wisdom, which allows for healing.

Susan Kamil, a licensed acupuncturist and clinical herbalist, will speak on “Spirit Points: Stress Reduction and Well-being with Acupuncture.”

She will discuss specific points on the body that help people transform and change spiritually.

Anita Brown, a medical thermography, naturopath and functional Medicine, will speak on “Healing Anxiety and Depression: Food Really Does Matter.”

Functional medicine says mental health issues begin in the gut. Brown will discuss how food directly impacts the health of the gut and the mind, including types of food to support and nourish healthy bellies and brains.

Jennifer Sykes, pre-k family support specialist, certified infant mental health consultant, certified infant massage instructor through Loving Touch, will speak on Strengthening Families by Keeping 5 Protective Factors.

Her presentation will focus on how families can be strengthened by keeping 5 Protective Factors in mind as they navigate through life with young children.

She will give a basic description of each of the protective factors and how to implement them to move forward.

Debbie Barstow, a first degree black belt Nia teacher, Virgo and mom, will lead the Nia Dance Movement.

Barstow will share the Joy of Movement and the profound positive impact that movement has on living a full, true to yourself, life.

Hickey said Town Square Market will cater a vegan, gluten-free lunch.

Everybody is welcome.

“Ninety-five percent of the event is relevant to every human being. If you have a belly button, you are welcome to attend,” Hickey said.

Registration for the event includes: Access to the Expo Floor and 30 natural health practitioners and providers, five workshops, catered lunch, hourly drawings and the closing Nia Dance movement.

The event from will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25. The cost will be $30 for adults and $20 for seniors and students who are registered before Feb. 23. Registration on the day of the event will be $40 for adults and $30 for seniors and students. Register at www.dayempurherbals.com.

“This is a great place to begin your natural health journey,” Hickey said.