Adoptions still available for 2021 Ducky Derby Dash at Walker's Bluff

CARTERVILLE — Special Olympics Region K is selling ducks for its annual
Ducky Derby Dash, which will be Oct. 3 at Walker’s Bluff, near Carterville.
What is a Ducky Derby Dash? It is a race of rubber ducks across a pond that includes a family festival.
“Sales are starting to ramp up,” Kim Talley, director of Region K of Illinois Special Olympics, said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 5,888 ducks had been adopted. When they reach 10,000, no more ducks will be available.
Ducks are $5 each or available in packages as follows: Quack Pack, six ducks, $25; Flock of Ducks, 24 ducks, $100; Derby Donor, 60 ducks, $250; Derby $500, 100 ducks; and Diamond, 240, $1,000.
First prize is $2,000 cash. Other prizes include a getaway to Blue Line Resort in Murphysboro, a year-long family golf membership at Keller’s Crossing, a weekend in French Lick; and family fun days in St. Louis and Nashville.
Talley said all proceeds will go to support Region K athletes in their Special Olympics competition. Region K, which encompasses the southernmost 24 counties of the state, has 1,645 athletes.
The family festival will run from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring music, games for children and food trucks. Kinzi Loyd, this year’s Ducky Derby ambassador, will arrive with the event mascot, Splash, at 3 p.m. in Black Diamond’s helicopter. Then, the race is on.
Loyd, 29, of Eldorado, was born with cerebral palsy and Leigh’s Disease. She uses a communications device and speaks through her mother.
Final preparations are underway for the 2021 Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook Off.
With a little help from her mother, Kathy Craig, Loyd told The Southern what Special Olympics means to her.
“Special Olympics gives me the opportunity to do so many things I would not have gotten to do,” Loyd said.
She participates in bowling, which will be in October, by using her foot and a ramp. She also does the softball throw, competing by holding the ball in her elbow between her forearm and upper arm. She also competes in motor skills events.
Loyd serves as a Special Olympics Global Messenger and loves to speak to groups, Craig said she writes the speech, then gives it using her communication device.
Loyd had sold 666 ducks and encourages everyone to support Special Olympics by buying a duck.
Ducks can be adopted at
duckyderbydash.com.
