Carterville cheer coach wins national award; team finishes 3rd in state

CARTERVILLE — The cheerleading team at Carterville High School had a pretty good year in competition. The team finished third in IHSA state competition this year. In 2020, the cheerleaders were state champions.

Cheer coach Linda Drust said a big part of their success is proper techniques.

Drust ought to know; she is the National Spirit Coach of the Year.

“It all started last fall. IHSA nominated me as IHSA Coach of the Year,” Drust said.

She knew she worked hard. She mentored a lot of coaches and advocated for cheer teams, but she really did not expect to be honored for that work. She won the IHSA Coach of the Year award.

That put her in a pool for a sectional award among state coaches of the year, which she also won. They sent a letter to the National Federation of State High School Associations nominating Drust for National Spirit Coach of the Year.

When the NFHS letter arrived, Drust did not immediately open it. After all, she did not expect to win the national award.

When she did open the letter, she learned she had won the award.

“I didn’t tell anyone for about a week,” she said, adding that the team was under intense pressure as it competed.

She received a call from Brett Diel, assistant principal, who asked her to come to the school.

“I thought, he got a letter, too,” she said.

Drust believes awards like her awards happen because of all the people who work with a team.

“We have a good cheer program at Carterville. My daughter, Amy Bastien, is my assistant and choreographer. She started seven years ago,” Drust said.

Her other assistant is Carly Etter.

Each summer they have what they call Camp Jeff. The camp, named after Jeff Sigal of Buffalo Grove, is where the team learns the proper techniques.

“We demand things are done properly or we might have a fall,” Drust said.

Although falls happen now and then, the girls know what to do and how to do it properly. Their coaches are very safety conscious and don’t want anyone dropped.

Drust said the most unique skills were in state competition this year. She called the skill level “unbelievable.”

The Carterville team’s top skill is a High to High Rewind, a pyramid that took them three years to learn.

“It’s pretty phenomenal,” Drust said.

Drust said she is the second Illinois coach to be named National Spirit Coach of the Year. The first was Sigal.

The two became friends about 10 years ago, and he is a mentor to Drust.

“He’s very inspiring and very knowledgeable. He’s very instrumental in helping me grow as a coach,” Drust said.

Drust retired five years ago from her teaching job, but kept the position as cheer coach. She said it is an extension of teaching.

As part of that teaching, she told NFHS that her goal is to help young women and men be good people and take the lessons they learn on the cheer team and apply them to life.

Besides their three consecutive sectional titles, seven straight appearances in the top 10 in state competition and their first and third place state finishes, the cheer team also does a community service project. They remove trash from the bleachers after each basketball game – home and away.

Drust has also learned a little about coaching from her husband, Hall of Fame Football Coach Dennis Drust. She said he expected honesty. He also made mistakes but learned from them.

Drust said their three children are all varsity coaches, too.

“I love coaching. I love my team. We spend 20 to 25 hours per week together,” Drust said.

She said her theme is “Trust the Process.” The team’s theme this year is “All In.”

