Carterville receives project loan in hopes of avoiding repeat of 2018 Rend Lake water crisis

CARTERVILLE — A project in the works will increase the city of Carterville’s water storage capacity and help prevent the city from running of water in an emergency like the Rend Lake water crisis in 2018.

Rend Lake Conservancy District had a break in a 36-inch pipe on the evening of May 16, 2018. The city of Carterville, like other municipalities that get water from Rend Lake, began conservation efforts, but Carterville was out of water before 9 a.m. the next day. The break was repaired May 18.

Mayor Brad Robinson said the city has received a $4.5 million loan to upgrade the water system by adding two elevated water tanks and adding one in-ground water storage tank. The project includes replacing the water main on Division Street from Shawnee Health Services to the fire station.

The project is still in the planning and approval stage. It needs final EPA approval before construction can begin. The loan is financed at 1.5% over 40 years, so residents should not see much impact on their water bills.

“We only have one elevated tank. This will triple our storage capacity,” Robinson said.