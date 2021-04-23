Carterville receives project loan in hopes of avoiding repeat of 2018 Rend Lake water crisis

CARTERVILLE — A project in the works will increase the city of Carterville’s water storage capacity and help prevent the city from running of water in an emergency like the Rend Lake water crisis in 2018.
Rend Lake Conservancy District had a break in a 36-inch pipe on the evening of May 16, 2018. The city of Carterville, like other municipalities that get water from Rend Lake, began conservation efforts, but Carterville was out of water before 9 a.m. the next day. The break was repaired May 18.
Mayor Brad Robinson said the city has received a $4.5 million loan to upgrade the water system by adding two elevated water tanks and adding one in-ground water storage tank. The project includes replacing the water main on Division Street from Shawnee Health Services to the fire station.
The project is still in the planning and approval stage. It needs final EPA approval before construction can begin. The loan is financed at 1.5% over 40 years, so residents should not see much impact on their water bills.
“We only have one elevated tank. This will triple our storage capacity,” Robinson said.
He added that the city’s water supply only lasted a day during the 2018 crisis. The new storage capacity will mean the city’s water supply should last about three days, giving them time to put conservation methods into place, possibly stretching the water supply even more.
Also, the new water main will be a valved line. Portions of it can be shut off to re-route water in the case of a break.
The city experienced two water line breaks at the intersection of Division and Illinois streets in February. Once the new main is in place, the city can shut off a portion of the water main and repair that intersection of lines.
This project will build upon work the city has previously completed on Grand Avenue to the area of the schools. When the schools started building on Grand about 15 years ago, the city began making infrastructure upgrades.
“We get a lot of compliments on the sidewalks and roads. People don’t realize we made improvements to the water lines and hydrants,” Robinson said.
The new project is currently in planning stages.
The city has grown rapidly. Robinson said houses don’t stay on the market long in Carterville.
“This is really growing pains. I’ll take growing pains any day,” Robinson said.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078