Carterville School District's lawsuit challenging Cambria's TIF District comes to an end

MARION — A lawsuit brought forth by the Carterville School District to stop the Village of Cambria from creating a TIF district was closed Sept. 27 by the Williamson County Court.

On Nov. 9, 2017, Cambria created a Tax Increment Funding, of TIF, District to provide development within its municipal boundaries. Two days later, Carterville School District challenged the Cambria TIF District in Williamson County Court.

The creation and adoption of that TIF District was vehemently contested by the Carterville School District as being detrimental to its operations, according to Ron E. Osman and Associates.

The suit filed by the school made claims that Cambria had not followed Illinois law when creating the TIF District, its TIF area did not comply with the state's statutory requirements for a TIF District; and Carterville School District would be monetarily damaged by its creation.

After more than three and a half years, the case to stop it was closed at the end of September in Williamson County Court in Cambria's favor.

Attorney Ron Osman said that the court found on June 10, 2021, that:

Cambria did not violate Illinois law in any manner when creating its TIF District;

Carterville School District failed to properly consider the Illinois statutory requirements for TIF areas when challenging the appropriateness of the subject TIF area; and Carterville School District had no evidence that it had been or would be negatively affected by creation of the TIF District, monetarily or otherwise.

“Having considered the testimony and argument presented, the court agrees with the defendant that the plaintiff has submitted insufficient evidence to support the claim that it has been negatively impacted by the TIF,” the June 10 document said.

“Basically, the judge dismissed the lawsuit. The judge did not see any evidence,” Osman said.

Carterville School District did not appeal the judgment, according to court records.

