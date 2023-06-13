CARTERVILLE — Jennifer Spence spent fours years working on an old building in jeopardy of being demolished and refurbished it into a space for local restaurants or coffee houses.

On Monday, Spence hosted an open house at 131 S. Division St. in Carterville, showing off the new space she worked so hard to save.

“When I first saw the building, I thought it was an eyesore and needed saved,” Spence said Monday evening.

The work was not easy and the building had a long way to go before it was ready for business again.

The 4,563 square foot building was built in 1900 and when Spence started, the building’s back wall had to be demolished. Some of the other walls were completely missing and in part of the building, the floor was all dirt.

Spence repainted the north outside wall and the advertisement that could barely be seen.

Spence redid the interior and created three distinct spaces. There is a smaller room on the south side, a larger room on the north side and another large space in the rear of the building. Three glass doors lift in the rear of the building.

It also has a room that was used for a short time for roasting coffee. It could be a roasting room or used in another way a business may see fit.

The building, like the bakery building Spence had already refurbished, has a lot of reclaimed items. It pays reverence to its past and to the future.

A cabinet and shelving unit along the center wall in the south room has a bottom shelf made from reclaimed flooring samples from Heckel’s Furniture Store and shelf supports made by Flat Iron Works in Murphysboro. The wood samples also decorate the fire place in the other front room.

A portion of the metal ceiling was saved and used in the hallway that leads to bathrooms and a potential office and storage area. Wood that held up the tin was fashioned into panels that cover exposed beams. Spence worked on the panels during her lunch hours.

Spence sanded and stained two old doors to separate the front rooms. Light fixtures were created from parts, including milky white globes from an estate sale.

Original brick walls were exposed. The bottom of the walls has wood paneling painted in dark grey and black.

Part of the kitchen components came from the Carterville old high school.

“Jennifer’s vision and craftsmanship are remarkable,” said Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson during the open house. “I’m pretty excited to find a tenant that fits the feel of the building.

Robinson explained that the building seems to have a personality. A tenant will need to fit that personality. He is really excited to see it filled.

Restauranteurs from Chicago and Nashville have come to Carterville to see the building. Both thought they were a little too far away and were not really planning to expand.

Spence is focusing her search for a food and beverage or coffee company for the building within three hours of Carterville. She thinks the space could be used by an individual or shared by two or three companies.

“Southern Illinois doesn’t have a food hall, but it could,” Spence said.

Spence believes a food business would add to the Carterville revitalization. Downtown Dip opened a year ago. The downtown also has an antique store.

“Everybody loves the building—but I just bought it to save it,” Spence said.

For more information on the building, email Spence at info@jspenceproperties.com or visit her Facebook page.