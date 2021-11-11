Cold Blooded Coffee's newest shop will be region's largest — and in Carterville's downtown

CARTERVILLE — TJ and Jackie Cowan, Carterville residents and owners of Cold Blooded Coffee and Roastery, have announced plans to open not just a coffee shop downtown, but also a 4,575-sqare-foot historically renovated venue that will serve as the hub of their growing business.

The building, 131 S. Division St., will include a roastery, full taproom and event center with outdoor seating. The building is just two doors down from Heather’s Bake Shop, where customers can currently enjoy limited options of Cold Blooded Coffee.

The 131 building, dating back as early as 1894, currently is being renovated by Jennifer Spence, of J. Spence Properties LLC, and a team of local tradesmen, with the completion goal for Cold Blooded Coffee to open this spring.

“When I began renovating the 131 building, I wasn’t sure what the use would be, I just knew I had to save the historic building,” said Jennifer Spence. “When I listed the former renovated Rise Above It Bakery & Café building for sale, I gave TJ and Jackie a tour of both spaces. Even though I was far from finished with 131, they saw the potential and said they had to have it.”

“The downtown Carterville establishment will be the third and largest Cold Blooded Coffee & Roastery location in Southern Illinois,” said TJ Cowan.

He said other locations have roasters in the back. This space will bring the roasters to the front. Patrons can sit at the bar and watch coffee being roasted.

“The addition of a full tap-house is exciting and allows us to continue to support local breweries and wineries,” TJ Cowan said.

The taproom will give the coffee house evening hours. TJ Cowan expects the building to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 or 10:30 p.m.

A commercial kitchen is also on-site, and great food is coming,” TJ Cowan said. There’s really a lot there that is not in other locations.”

“Being able to open a facility of this size and character in downtown Carterville is going to be a huge benefit to our business and our lives,” said Jackie Cowan. “We are Carterville residents, and knowing TJ can roast his coffee in town versus traveling to our current out-of-town production facility is huge.”

Both Murphysboro and Carterville have coffee roasters on-site now, and Jackie Cowan says it’s vital to the authentic nature of their business.

“I can manage the growing demand while being able to produce our signature cold brew growlers in the same in-town location,” she said.

TJ Cowan is in charge of Cold Blooded Unlimited, which creates, produces and distributes products across 48 states, as well as business development with major accounts. Jackie Cowan manages all retail locations, wholesale accounts as well as oversees cold brew production.

Cold Blooded Coffee’s Carterville location will house a new Legendary SF25 San Franciscan Roaster, which will roast up to 100 pounds of coffee per hour.

The American-made, handcrafted roaster will not only serve as an important production machine, but will provide a unique experience as customers can view up close the roasting process. It will be housed in a location of the building that connects with the coffee shop, but can also be closed-off for private coffee tastings and roasting sessions.

Unique to the area and normally only provided in metropolitan cities such as Chicago and Nashville, the roasting experience in the Carterville coffee shop will be one of only three similar-type experiences offered south of Springfield, Illinois.

To learn more about Cold Blooded Coffee & Roastery, go to coldbloodedbrew.com.

