CARBONDALE — Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser will have the opportunity to help those in need at the Carbondale Warming Center and learn about homelessness in our region.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser will be on Saturday at the Grand Avenue Christian Church. There will be a fundraising walk starting at 5 p.m. Walkers can choose either a 2K or 5K walk. After the walk, a meal will be served at the church.

Carmelita Cahill, executive director of the Carbondale Warming Center, said the Coldest Night of the Year began in Canada about 12 years ago. It has expanded to include the United States. This year Canada will host 182 walks, and 21 will be held in the U.S.

The walk is supposed to mimic what it’s like in Carbondale to be someone without a home when it’s cold.

“It’s very experiential, when we are able to put ourselves in somebody else’s shoes,” Cahill said.

The goal for the Carbondale Warming Center is to raise $20,000. Cahill said they have commitments for 97% of their goal.

“We are really excited about this,” Cahill said.

Cahill said they plan for the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser to become an annual event.

Funds are important because the Carbondale Warming Center now has two types of shelters available.

During the pandemic, they expanded their overnight beds to a 24-hour shelter. The upstairs portion of the shelter became a safe place for persons who tested positive for COVID-19. Cahill said they tested positive, but did not have any place to quarantine. That space stayed until hotel grants were issued for those with COVID-19.

It is now kind of an overflow shelter. While the downstairs shelter is 24 hours a day, the upstairs shelter opens at 6 p.m. Those coming in for the evening are served a meal, get a bed to sleep in and are given snacks.

“We’re really proud of that. When they get hit with rain, snow and everything else, they have a place to go,” Cahill said.

The upstairs shelter has the possibility of 40 beds. Cahill said they have had 29 people.

“The goal is to be able to continue what we’re doing,” she said.

There are two ways to participate.

The first is to walk. To sign up for the walk, visit cnoy.com. The walk is family friendly, so even children can walk. Currently, the event has 119 walkers with 30 teams.

The other way to participate is to donate. Donations can be made at the website listed above.