In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day. If you are planning to celebrate, you might try the Downtown Dip.

The Downtown Dip at 111 S. Division St. is Carterville’s hand-dipped ice cream shop.

“We sell super-premium ice cream,” owner Faith Wagner said.

They feature 24 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, along with creative sundaes, banana splits and other items made from those ice cream flavors.

The ice cream comes from the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. in Wisconsin.

“I went to Scoop School in St. Louis. Once I tasted the ice cream, I knew what I wanted,” Wagner said.

Wagner said they have eight staple flavors like vanilla, chocolate and theri best-selling cookie dough and brownie cascade. The other 16 flavors rotate from the Chocolate Shoppe’s 150 ice cream flavors.

The flavor names are creative and cute. You can taste My Coconut Romance or Exhausted Parent. Children love the Superman flavor of red, blue and yellow ice cream.

Wagner said banana splits are hard to find, especially when you can choose the ice cream and topping flavors. The Downtown Dip also serves a Pazooki, an under-baked chocolate chip cookie served with ice cream on top.

“That is delicious,” Wagner said.

They also make their own waffle cones at the Downtown Dip. Wagner wanted that smell to waft through the ice cream shop. She said it adds some “theater” to the shop.

Wagner said the shop always has some dairy-free and gluten-free options. Their waffle cones can be made gluten-free. They also offer a flavor with no sugar added.

“Dole soft-serve has been a hit this summer, and they are dairy-free,” Wagner said. The Dole soft-serve features various fruit flavors.

The shop will celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Saturday, offering free waffle cones with a purchase. (They are closed on Sunday.)

Wagner opened the Downtown Dip in March 2022. She was looking for something to do when her children were all in school while she was ready for adventure.

“I wanted to bring something to downtown Carterville that would get people excited to be downtown and would get people together,” Wagner said.

She also really enjoys working with teenagers and wants to help them learn integrity and a good work ethic, as well as have a place to work that is fun and safe.

Currently, Wagner has 20 employees. Most are high school students, with a few students of John A. Logan College. She said they are excellent employees, adding that she can be choosy because she gets a lot of applicants for jobs. This is the first job for about 80% of those employees.

“The community has been so supportive,” Wagner said.

Carterville schools have reached out. They have done fundraising with some groups and events at businesses.

The Downtown Dip will open its second spot at JALC, with their ice cream served in the cafeteria.

Wagner also has the Mini Dip, a food truck trailer. It was at Farmer’s State Bank on Monday, Carterville Dental on Wednesday and First Mid Bank on Friday.

The business also has a mascot, Dottie the Cow. Dottie sits just south of the Downtown Dip. Wagner said some high school teachers tell her that Dottie is a character in almost every video assignment.

“The cow is something to build community,” Wagner said. “Of course, we wouldn’t be here without cows.

She said it is not uncommon to see a child trying to milk the cow.

The décor in the Downtown Dip is white with a splash of “beach-type” colors. Wagner’s sister-in-law Jenny Wagner flew in from Arizona to do the painting on the walls.

The Downtown Dip is available to rent for a birthday party or baby shower or another event.

The Downtown Dip is open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 618-727-7180