Eagle Scout project upgrades Carterville Bark Park

CARTERVILLE — When 14-year-old James Samples needed to complete a community project as part of his goal to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, he chose to focus on Carterville Bark Park.

“I really wanted to help by doing a service project at the dog park,” Samples said.

He chose to place agility equipment on both the small dog and large dog sides of the dog park.

When James decided he wanted to do a project for Carterville Bark Park, his mom Joanna Samples suggested he first talk to Carterville Area Rotary Club. The dog was a project of the Rotary Club and opened in 2017. The club has worked with the city of Carterville to maintain the park.

On Saturday morning, James, his Boy Scout troop, family and Carterville Area Rotary Club came together to place the agility equipment at the dog park. A total of at least 25 people worked to install the new agility equipment.

Each side of the park will have weave poles, A-frame walk up and down, jumps and a culvert-style tunnel. The A-frames are painted blue and orange, the same as the colors of Carterville High School.

The connection with the Rotary Club led James to his main advisor and helper with the project, and that is Jerry Humble.

“Jerry Humble put in a lot of time and effort as my adult expert,” James said.

In addition to lending his time and expertise, Humble also allowed James and other volunteers to use his tools to build some of the equipment and to install it.

Humble said his involvement in the project was lending his expertise on how to create the equipment. He also lent the space to work in and tools and equipment.

“James is a very good kid for a freshman. I think he’s got a lot of heart. He pushes himself an awful lot maybe just because he is motivated and very kind,” Humble said.

In addition to Humble, James said the Rotary Club helped fund and plan the program. His Boy Scout troop helped with the work and helped pull the project together.

“I only have 25 to 30 hours in the project. With other volunteers, we have over 100 hours of work,” James said.

Sponsors of the project included Southside Lumber in Herrin, who donated wood, and Energy Culverts, which donated both culverts used at the park as tunnels.

While the agility equipment was being installed, several Rotarians spent time cutting weeds and cleaning up debris from the park.

James said with his Eagle Scout project completed he just had to finish paperwork and submit it to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Carterville Bark Park opened in November 2017. A year later, a pavilion was built in 2018 and dedicated In July to the memory of Bill and Pat Searcy.

Carterville Bark Park is located in Cannon Park, just behind Carterville Community Center. To use the park, follow the rules listed at the gate.