Eats of the Week | Carterville's Tri-C Nutrition serves up healthy shakes and drinks

CARTERVILLE — Jessica Guthrie, owner of Tri-C Nutrition and Herrin Nutrition, said she has fought her weight all her life.

“When my husband retired from the Marines, we thought we’d live in Pike County, but he didn’t find a job that was suitable,” Guthrie said.

He did find a job at the Southern Illinois Airport and started in March of 2021. The Guthries moved to Carterville, close to where their son, William, was as a student at Southern Illinois University.

Just before the family moved, Guthrie had found a new favorite drink, a cherry fizzy drink. After they moved, she searched for similar low-calorie drinks or shakes that tasted good. She found none.

Guthrie learned her new home area was a smoothie and tea desert.

“We couldn’t find a shake or tea place like we had up north,” she said.

That prompted Guthrie to open Herrin Nutrition in April.

“We found a great place in Herrin,” she said.

The building had an oak bar, and she loved it.

“I thought it would be neat to serve drinks from that bar,” Guthrie said.

The Guthries live in Carterville, so opening a second location there was always in her plan. That plan was pushed forward when Guthrie saw the eye doctor was moving out of his space on Commercial Street, along Illinois 13, in July.

She stopped and asked about the location and the landlord. Guthrie received the keys Sept. 1 and Tri-C Nutrition opened Sept. 23.

“I’m happy to bring something I’ve enjoyed and can help others to Carterville,” Guthrie said.

What Guthrie has brought is great tasting drinks and smoothies without sugar.

She said most people want to replace a meal, either lunch or breakfast. Tri-C Nutrition has protein shakes that have 24 to 27 grams of protein and between 200 and 250 calories for 32 ounces.

Customers can add a “sipper” drink that tastes more like fruit juice or punch to round out the meal. They add vitamin B and C and ginseng, as well as a little caffeine. These 32-ounce drinks have about 24 calories.

The drinks are pretty. They have nice colors and flavors. She believes the recipes should taste good and look pretty. (They really do taste good!)

The drinks also have fun names. Protein shakes are called names like blueberry muffin, chocolate caramel cheesecake and frosted animal cookie. Loaded teas are black pearl, fundip, wonder woman and island girl.

The menu includes coffee drinks, hydration and beauty drinks (with collagen), boost drinks and drinks for children, along with protein shakes and loaded tea.

Tri-C Nutrition is at 209 W. Commercial Drive. Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

“This was something I didn’t know I was looking for,” Guthrie said. “I’m really excited to share them with others.”

Wednesday will be the first day of their Halloween menu. They have specialty drinks related to the season, in addition to their regular drink menu.

Guthrie said they use individual serving cups to be able to make drinks a little faster to get people in an out quickly. While they do officially retire their seasonal menus, those drinks can still be made — they just take a little longer.

To learn more about Tri-C or Herrin Nutrition, visit their Facebook pages.