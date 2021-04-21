Heather's Bakeshop opens Saturday in downtown Carterville

“It’s not as restricted as you would think,” she said.

Lange will continue to sell at Marion Farmer’s Market, which is 6 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 507 W. Main St.

Heather’s Bakeshop will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

The bake shop will be in the building that housed Rise Above It Bakery & Café, which closed Feb. 28.

Jennifer Spence, who owned the building, was thrilled that the building sold so quickly.

“I couldn’t be happier for Heather with the grand opening of Heather’s Bake Shop. It was obviously bittersweet when the family-effort of Rise Above It Bakery & Café had to close. As the developer and owner of the building, I was blessed to have Heather and Carl Lange purchase this renovated facility,” Spence said.

Spence said she showed the building to two people. Heather and Carl Lange purchased the building, and 24 hours later, the other couple purchased the building Spence currently is renovating.