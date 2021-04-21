Heather's Bakeshop opens Saturday in downtown Carterville

CARTERVILLE — A new business will bring its farmer’s market favorites to downtown Carterville.
Heather’s Bakeshop will open Saturday with a grand celebration from 7 a.m. to noon at 137 S. Division St.
During the opening, Cold Blooded Coffee will offer up coffee drinks and guests can enter to win a prize basket.
Owner Heather Lange, of Carterville, started her business by selling at the Marion Farmer’s Market and baking for family and friends. She used the market to test items.
“They gave me good feedback,” Lange said.
Lange said the shop will feature a “good variety’’ of baked goods and country desserts, such as cinnamon rolls, cookies and blondies, as well as some Keto-friendly items.
Her offerings at a recent farmer’s market included cookie butter puppy chow, cookies and cream blondies, caramel apple cake, Keto pecan pralines, zucchini bread, banana nut bread, blueberry muffins and lemon blueberry bread.
“When you think of a traditional bakery, we’re not that. We don’t do custom cakes or cupcakes. We will offer 9-by-13-inch pans of things you could take to a potluck,” Lange said.
Lange said she is excited about the opening. She is working to make sure everyone will be safe and that COVID-19 protocols are followed.
“It’s not as restricted as you would think,” she said.
Lange will continue to sell at Marion Farmer’s Market, which is 6 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 507 W. Main St.
Heather’s Bakeshop will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.
The bake shop will be in the building that housed Rise Above It Bakery & Café, which closed Feb. 28.
Jennifer Spence, who owned the building, was thrilled that the building sold so quickly.
“I couldn’t be happier for Heather with the grand opening of Heather’s Bake Shop. It was obviously bittersweet when the family-effort of Rise Above It Bakery & Café had to close. As the developer and owner of the building, I was blessed to have Heather and Carl Lange purchase this renovated facility,” Spence said.
Spence said she showed the building to two people. Heather and Carl Lange purchased the building, and 24 hours later, the other couple purchased the building Spence currently is renovating.
“With the following of Heather’s popular baked goods, I know it will be a great addition to downtown Carterville. I believe it is also a start of more exciting changes for our downtown,” Spence said.