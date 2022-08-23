LEAF to host new farmers market in Carterville

CARTERVILLE — When news of spread that Carterville’s only grocery store was closing, Liz DeRuntz, operations manager of LEAF (the Little Egypt Alliance of Farmers), wanted to help make sure everyone in town could get fresh healthy food. She and the farmers of LEAF took action.

LEAF has provided locally grown produce, meat, sourdough breads and other products to Carterville and Southern Illinois for the past six years.

With the loss of the IGA grocery store in Carterville, LEAF will hold a pop-up market in front of Farm Fresh of Carterville on Thursdays during the fall of 2022. The first market will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Dave Armstrong and his Farm Fresh store,” DeRuntz said. “Partnering with Farm Fresh of Carterville is a great compliment to our own offerings as it provides many of the staples families need and LEAF has fresh food.”

While DeRuntz was not positive about what exactly would be available at the market, she expects to have some fresh produce, herbs, dry goods like rice or pasta, honey and possibly mushrooms.

“The loss of the IGA is devastating to Carterville,” says Liz DeRuntz, “As a resident of Carterville myself, the IGA was a cornerstone for the community, offering a great variety of food and excellent fried chicken. LEAF cannot replace the IGA, but we can provide seasonal produce and other locally grown and made food to fill the void for fresh food in Carterville.”

She added that a lot of people used to walk to Carterville IGA to shop. The new market will allow them to continue walking to a market.

This pop-up market is the first stage of a collaboration between LEAF and Food Works, a local non-for-profit. The groups will launch a Community Mobile Farmers Market (CMFM). The new mobile market will be a farmers market on wheels that brings fresh food to towns that are food deserts, like Carterville.

DeRunts said Food Works has been awarded two grants to fund the mobile market in 2023. The new Carterville farmers market will act as a test site for the upcoming mobile market.

Although LEAF cannot replace the grocery store, they will be able to provide some of the fresh foods the community can no longer get from the store. DeRuntz is hopeful that people will begin to use the LEAF website to order fresh food.

For more information on the CMFM please contact Jennifer Paulson, director of Food Works, at jennifer@fwsoil.org.

In addition to the pop-up market families and individuals can pre-order food from www.leaffoodhub.com. The process is simple and free; create an account, place your order from noon Fridays to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and pick-up on Thursdays.

Farm Fresh of Carterville is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 209 N. Division St.