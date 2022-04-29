Poshard Foundation gives more than $100,000 to Southern Illinois organizations

CARTERVILLE — Each year, the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children gives grants during Child Abuse Awareness Month to local organizations.

“We all know child abuse is not ending,” Jo Poshard said. “We need to speak about child abuse throughout the year. We know it is a very big problem right here at home.”

Funds from the Poshard Foundation are earmarked for things that help children lead more normal lives, but often have no other source for funding.

“We have used the word ‘normalize’ in the past. We want these kids to have as normal lives as possible,” Jo Poshard said.

Some of the things they have funded include: recreational activities and supplies, after-school tutoring, car seats, dental care, play therapy, summer camps, items for a “courage cabinet,” beds, art supplies and more.

Jo Poshard said the organizations help create a safety net for children throughout the region.

Mallory Bollinger of Lutheran Social Services of Illinois in Marion said they will create a second visitation room at their facility.

Bollinger, who works with foster families, added that some foster children need a place to visit with their biological parents while they are living apart from one another. They want to create a comfortable home-like for families to visit.

“The money will go toward counseling and wellness center. It will allow us to provide two therapists and training to serve youth in our communities,” Tunezia Badger of Spero Family Services in Marion and Mount Vernon, said.

She added that the Poshard Foundation has funded Spero for years.

Stress and Trauma Treatment Center Inc. of Eldorado and Carbondale will use money from the Poshard Foundation to create a youth employment program.

Matt Buckman, director of the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, said teens will receive vocational training, pay, and learn about budgeting and how to balance a budget. They may even be put to work at the center’s new Carbondale location.

The new location, at 301 S. Wall St. in Carbondale, opened April 1. Buckman said the building is still undergoing some renovations.

Bollinger said sometimes children receive services from more than one organization. They may use their new room for family visits, then receive counseling from the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center and go to summer camp at the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois. The funding is multiplied in the lives of children.

Jo and Glenn Poshard also thanked John A. Logan College for providing office space for the foundation. This allows the foundation to use 98% of donated funds to benefit children.

Dr. Kirk Overstreet, president of John A. Logan College, spoke during the event.

“We are proud and humbled to host the Poshard Foundation,” Overstreet said. “I look forward to having the Poshard Foundation on campus for many years.”

Other groups receiving money from the Poshard Foundation, included:

Arrowleaf in Vienna; Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services, Carmi; Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois; Cairo Women’s Shelter; Caritas Family Solutions, Carterville and Mount Vernon; CASA in Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Marion, Saline and Williamson counties; Centerstone; Children’s Home and Aid, Herrin; Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, Anna; Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, Carbondale; Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center, Herrin; Healthy Families Illinois – Shawnee Health Service, Carterville; Hoyleton Youth & Family Services; Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison and Family Ministry, Marion; Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center, Pinckneyville; Pregnancy Matters, Carbondale and Marion; Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless, Marion; Survivor Empowerment Center (formerly The Women’s Center, Carbondale); The Amy Center, Mount Vernon; The Guardian Center, Carmi; The Night’s Shield, West Frankfort; and Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center, Anna.

For more information about the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, visit www.poshardfoundation.org. Donations can be made online.

