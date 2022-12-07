Poshard Foundation provides a bright Christmas for over 600 children

CARTERVILLE — Each December, the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children takes on a special assignment from Santa to help provide a brighter Christmas for children across Southern Illinois.

“This year we have over 600 children. That’s an increase from past years,” Jo Poshard said. “They come from 12 counties in Southern Illinois, from Alexander to Marion counties.”

The Poshard Foundation works with area agencies to identify children who do not get gifts elsewhere, and all of the children or abused or neglected.

“Phyllis McCowen started shopping in August and she shops for the most part to give each child at least three gifts. She puts a lot of time and effort into it,” Poshard said.

Funding for the toys and other gifts came from a donation of $5,000 from Ameren and $1,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“We’ve supported this event for many years,” Tina Gibbs of Ameren said.

After donating $5,000, they heard the need was so great this year that the donated another $5,000, making their total Christmas donation $10,000.

Poshard said part of the second $5,000 was used for toys, but the rest will help provide beds for children in need.

In addition to cash donations, Richard Clark of Tri State Office Equipment in Harrisburg and Modern Woodmen donated toys.

Clark said they have been part of this event for seven or eight years.

“I called customers and friends. They are people who no longer had kids to buy for but really miss that experience,” Clark said.

He asked them if they wanted to be part of something that benefited children served by the Poshard Foundation.

Poshard thanked the donors, but wasn’t the only one who appreciated their generosity.

Lori Kubes and Dori Heimbach of Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless were shopping for gifts for 10 children from babies to 12 year olds.

“We really appreciate all of this, the gifts and the thought,” Kubes said. “This is wonderful. The gifts will make many moms, dads and kids happy.”

“It’s beyond believable,” Marsha Hays of Arrowleaf said.

Arrowleaf has about 400 children they are shopping for this year, which is the most they have ever had. Hays will spend two days picking out gifts this year.

In addition to toys, several others donated other gifts. Hangin’ by a Thread group made several donations, including quilts. Ruth Michaels handmade stuffed animals. Carolyn White and Jean Anderson made goody mugs for parents.

Williamson County Baptist Association donated handmade tote bags. Janet Nemoe donated hats and gloves.

Carterville Lions Club provided assistance to agencies, helping with shopping and taking toys to their vehicles.

To learn more about the mission of the Poshard Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.poshardfoundation.org.