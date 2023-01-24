Specialized Equine Services to host Mardi Gras fundraiser

Specialized Equine Services is calling for action to help meet a goal.

They are trying to raise $70,000 at their upcoming Mardi Gras fundraiser to help provide therapy through horseback riding to children, adults and veterans with neurological, physical, mental and emotional conditions.

This year’s fundraiser will be a Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala Feb. 25 in the Wine Cave at Walker’s Bluff. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m.

Patricia Nardini of SES said they need to raise funds because the organization only charges a fraction of the actual cost of riding.

“The actual cost is $95 per hour. We charge a maximum of $45 per hour and go down from there on a sliding scale based on income,” Nardini said.

Horse-assisted therapeutic riding works to improve balance, muscle strength and self-confidence.

For the past number of years, SES has held a fundraiser in May to coincide with the Kentucky Derby. Nardini said they wanted to go back to the month of February to avoid the activities that make May such a busy month, like high school and graduation, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

This year, they decided to do a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser. Several members of the planning committee have been to Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

The event will include live music from the band King Juba, dancing, live and silent auctions and a photo booth. Organizers have a few surprises planned for guests, too, including some surprise entertainment.

Tickets for the celebration are $125 each and include two complimentary drinks of wine, beer or bloody mary. A table of 8 can be purchased for $925. Reservations are due by Feb. 10.

For tickets, call Debbie at 618-303-2700.

Specialized Equine Services uses the powerful healing energy of horses to help children, adults and veterans with neurological, physical, mental and emotional conditions such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, brain injury, PTSD, depression, anxiety and emotional and physical trauma.

The program is a 501(c)(3) organization and is staffed primarily by volunteers.

Donations go directly toward providing horse-assisted activities to children and adults in Southern Illinois.

“We will start services the first of March. We do need volunteers,” Nardini said.

Volunteer orientation will begin in February.

Those who are unable to attend the masquerade gala can make a donation to help SES meet their fundraising goal.

For more information about volunteer opportunities or sponsorship, contact 618-529-4110 or info@sestherapy.com.