Survivor Jodi Watts teaches other about dealing with cancer

CARTERVILLE — Jodi Watts had a big 2020. Watts had divorced and waited to start her new insurance with the new school year at Herrin Community Elementary School.

She said she was having shooting pain in her breast that shot through her nipple, but she wanted to make sure her insurance was good before getting it checked out.

About a year ago, Watts’ fiancé found a spot on her breast. She called her gynecologist to get the spot checked. “I never dreamed it was cancer,” she said.

She waited four to six weeks to get for a mammogram. This was during the first wave of COVID, so appointments took a little longer to get.

Watts’ doctor sent her to the Breast Center when he saw her mammogram. They repeated the test. After they saw the test, Watts said everyone began treating her differently. They explained they had seen something and would call her. She received a call the next day telling Watts she needed a biopsy.

“It was the day of the big snow in February. I was mopping the floor and my phone went off. They said I had cancer,” Watts said.

She was diagnosed with bi-ductal carcinoma.

At this time, the doctor who would do Watt’s surgery was leaving SIH within two weeks. She had a choice to make. She could either have surgery in Carbondale and be followed by a doctor she did not know or have surgery in St. Louis. She chose to go to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.

On April 5, Watts had a double mastectomy in St. Louis. She explained that patients having most surgery are discharged later the same day. So she left Siteman and headed home to Carterville.

What Watts did not know at that time was they had accidentally nicked her chest wall.

“It was just Jesus. I walked into the ER (the next day) and passed out,” Watts said.

That nick earned Watts a second surgery April 6 in Carbondale. She followed the second surgery with 28 radiation treatments at the SIH Cancer Institute in Carterville. The last radiation treatment was July 8.

Because Watt’s cancer grew with hormones, she had a total hysterectomy on July 28. Not quite three weeks later, she started school on Aug. 9, 2021.

“This school and my hometown. I can’t thank them enough,” Watts said.

Her friends held a fundraiser that raised the money for her out-of-pocket expenses.

Watts is more than a cancer survivor. She is a mom and a teacher. Her class, now fifth graders this year, were also involved in her cancer journey.

“The doctors called in the middle of class. I stood before my class and told them I had cancer. I would be gone, but I’d be back,” Watts said.

One of her students made her a pink cup that reads “Brave and Strong.” She uses the cup every day.

This is Watts’ eighth year of teaching, though she's worked a total of 10 years with Herrin, including her time as a substitute, aid, and tutor.

“When my kids started school, I came to Herrin,” she said. “I like not knowing everybody’s sister’s best friend’s business.”

Watts teaches reading, writing, language and social studies to 50 children in fourth grade. Another teacher who teaches the students science, math and other subjects.

“It’s a cool place to work. Everybody’s got everyone’s back,” Watts said.

Watts' other role is mom to her two children, Mason and Haven. Mason is a freshman and Haven is a seventh grader.

Her fiancé is Josh Jeralds. She said he has never been married and has no children.

“He shares the load and I’m so thankful,” Watts said.

Watts has learned since her cancer diagnosis that things are not that big of a deal.

“I hit 40 and nothing is the same. We can’t spend more days being upset over daily acts,” she said. “As moms, wives and colleagues, we put ourselves last. We have to take the time to take care of ourselves."

