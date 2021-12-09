The Poshard Foundation makes Christmas brighter for children in need

CARTERVILLE — During the year, the Poshard Foundation works to heal abused children physically and emotionally and to stop the abuse of children. That means they often buy needed items like car seats, beds or special medical equipment used to examine children who are sexually abused.

Once a year, the Poshard Foundation volunteers step up to help Santa by providing Christmas gifts to organizations that serve needy and abused children.

The foundation’s website says it provides funding for children in crisis when other funds are not available. For children, Christmas is important, according to Jo Poshard, founder of the organization.

“This is such a great thing to do for the community and kids. The work you have done is fantastic,” Dr. Kirk Overstreet, president of John A. Logan College, said to Poshard.

“We will have more than 2,000 gifts to give to 500 kids,” Poshard said.

The gifts are made possible by the group’s sponsors, which include Ameren Illinois.

Tina Gibbs, community relations executive for Ameren, gave Poshard a check for $5,000 on Wednesday while organizations shopped for gifts.

“We felt its part of our responsibility to support the community. We see the need and continue to give. We want to step up and support the Poshard Foundation as much as we can,” Gibbs said.

Maria Barton and Gloria Cravens of Damas Latinas were choosing gifts for 25 children.

“This is amazing. One of our biggest events is our Christmas celebration with children in need,” Barton said.

Cravens said this saves money for the group to use on other charitable things they do, such as scholarships for graduating high school students.

The organization brings together Hispanic women. Damas Latinas started in 1986 and has about 40 active member, who Cravens said are part of sisterhood and really good friends.

Mary Jo Agin was selecting gifts for 10 children served by CASA of Saline County. CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates serves children who are in the court system. Agin said they advocate for the best needs of their children and write reports to the judge.

She said they also go to the homes involved for a visit and focus on the educational needs of children. A new program also addresses the health needs of their children.

“Shopping is fun. Some of our kids made requests that were very specific,” she said.

They will get their gifts and coats at a holiday party Dec. 18.

In addition to Damas Latinas and Casa of Saline County, the Poshard Foundation provided gifts to these organizations:

Arrowleaf

Cairo Women’s Center

Caritas

Centerstone

CASA of Marion County

CASA of Williamson County

DCFS, Cairo

DCFS, Harrisburg

DCFS, Marion

DCFS, Metropolis

LSSI Prisoner and Family Ministry

Spero

The Promise

The Night’s Shield

The Women’s Center/Harrisburg

Young Hearts with Goals and Purpose

While their Christmas event is fun, the Poshard Foundation helps children all year long.

For more information or to make a donation, visit poshardfoundation.org or call 618-985-2828, ext. 8564. The foundation’s office is at John A. Logan College.

