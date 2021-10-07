Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday in Carterville

CARTERVILLE — Cora Siebert has seen the struggle of friends who have loved ones dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease or another form of dementia.

Siebert really became aware of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease as a member of Sigma Kappa as a student of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Sigma Kappa members make a commitment to “live with heart.” Siebert participated in the walk each year as a student.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

As a graduate of SIUC, Siebert will lead the team from Cristina Pisoni State Farm in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event will be Saturday at John A. Logan College in Carterville.

“I’ll be there with my State Farm girls,” Siebert said.

Registration for the walk begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will start at 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m. around the JALC Campus.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease and 381,000 caregivers.

Last year’s in-person walk was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the walk will follow state and local safety guidelines. Physical distancing is encouraged. Hand sanitizing stations will be available.

Options to walk in neighborhoods and participate virtually are available.

Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent each participant’s connection to Alzheimer’s.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer's or dementia. Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person with the disease. Orange is for those who support the vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other forms of a dementia.

“We’re trying to be the generation that ends Alzheimer’s hopefully in my lifetime. I want to see the program make a difference and lives changed,” Siebert said.

Pisoni State Farm’s team has raised $500, with Siebert raising $250. They will continue to raise funds throughout October through State Farm’s Quotes for Good Program. They will donate $5 for each insurance quote this month, offering one donation per household.

“We’re really excited to see how the month will go,” Siebert said.

For more information on how to register or donate, visit http://alzheimers-illinois.org/walk.

