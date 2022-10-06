Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday in Carterville

CARTERVILLE — Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million people living in the United States, with more than 11 million people providing unpaid care.

One in three seniors will die with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Alzheimer’s kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

In 2022, Alzheimer's disease will cost the United States $321 billion. This number is projected to rise to nearly $1 trillion in 2050.

One way to combat this terrible, costly disease is to participate in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will be Saturday at John A. Logan College in Carterville. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — an experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Purple is for an individual who has lost someone to the disease.

Yellow signifies a person who is currently supporting or caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s.

Orange is a participant who supports the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

For more information and to register for the walk, visit alz.org/walk.

For round-the-clock information about Alzheimer’s disease and support, call the free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.