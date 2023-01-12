Work is progressing on Walker's Bluff Casino and Resort

CARTERVILLE — Work continues on the Walkers Bluff Casino and Resort, and partners have begun building a staff to run the show which is expected to open later this year. Elite Casino Resorts, LLC will manage the resort.

As progress is made on the exterior of the building, the inside is coming along, too.

The resort will have a spacious gaming floor featuring more than 650 slot machines and 14 live table games; a casino Show Lounge featuring the best in local and regional entertainment; an event center with headliner entertainment and room for meetings of various sizes; The Spa at Walker's Bluff Casino Resort with massage, salon services, manicures and pedicures, saunas, ice rooms and lounge rooms.; and 116-room hotel, as well as shopping and a pool and tiki bar.

Three restaurants will be in the resort, including: Ruthie's Steak and Seafood, a high-end American steakhouse; Draft Day Sports Lounge® with the best in brew pub eats and a place to watch sporting events; and a family dining restaurant.

During a ground-breaking ceremony on Dec. 7 of 2021, Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort project was estimated to be a $147.2 million investment that will create a 190,000 square-foot facility at Walker’s Bluff Winery. After construction, the resort is expected to create 400 jobs, with 80 percent of them being full-time.

The hiring process has more than begun, with several events being held earlier this month such as a career fair, vendor fair and the start of dealer school. A walk-through was held last week showing progress of interior spaces such as the gaming floor and pool.

Those interested can watch progress on the resort on a live camera feed. The feed is available on the Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort Facebook page or at walkersbluffcasinoresort.com.