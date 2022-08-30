100 years of fair memories: Fairgoers share memories of the Du Quoin State Fair

The Du Quoin State Fair turning 100 has people talking about past fairs, and everyone seems to have at least one fair memory.

Harry Crisp of Marion has so many memories of the fair. Some of those include working with fair directors John Rednour, Walter Rice and Gary Stein.

“I have had great conversations about how beneficial the fair is to us and to Southern Illinois,” Crisp said.

He added that the fair is really about making memories with your family.

Linda Caroll remembers selling Malone’s taffy to Danny Bonaduce’s sister. She was sending the taffy to her brother.

Carroll, who has worked for Malone’s for many years, remembers many other things from the fair. The train that used to drive children around the fairgrounds, the Little People and this year’s Dragon performers.

Carroll said Bob Denver who played Gilligan from “Gilligan’s Island” visited the fair one year. He was in a grass hut on a corner and saw lots of people.

She also remembers Sam the Candy Man making fudge at the grandstand.

“He used to tell people the marble slab he used to make fudge would be his tombstone. I hear it did,” Carroll said.

Bruce Rodely of Du Quoin remembers when Rodely’s Farm Equipment brought their implements to the fair and set up on the same corner for more than 40 years.

“I loved to come to the fair and hang out. I was just a kid,” Rodely said.

He would ride carnival rides and have a good time.

As a teenager, Rodely went to the fair to do a job. The Du Quoin High School football team was in charge of cleaning the grandstands. He said they would have an early morning practice, and then go clean the grandstand. They would practice again in the evening.

“It was like we were a family,” he said.

But, few people have memories of the fair like Carole Hayes Hill does. She is a granddaughter of fair founder W.R. Hayes. Hill grew up on the fairgrounds, living in the home now owned by Wanda Rednour.

“Living at the fair, you have a carnival in your backyard. Every year (I) got to go to all the game stands and pick out (my) favorite stuffed animal. They gave it to me at the end of the fair,” Hill said, adding that she had a nice collection of large stuffed animals.

Hill also remembers the wonderful houseguests that came with the fair. She was often charged with going to get barbecue for the basement full of guests at her home. The barbecue stand was just behind her Uncle Gene and Aunt Leah’s home.

“I met everybody and got their autographs. I had two autograph books,” she said.

Hill remembers knocking on dressing room doors to get those autographs.

“I was persistent about it,” she said.

Hills also met Lynn Anderson. (They used to compete in horse shows.)

Anita Bryant took Hill under her wing when she was 12 or 13. Bryant had to fly from Du Quoin to St. Louis for a television interview and asked Hill to go along. Her cousin, Bill Hayes, was the pilot that day. Hill stood and watched Bryant be interviewed, then they all flew back to Du Quoin.

Hill said she swam with Pat Boone when he was performing at the fair in the mid-1950s. She got to hang out with the Manhattan Rockettes when they came to the fair. Hill even talked Rosemary Clooney into singing to her.

Hill said the fairgrounds were a great place to live even when it wasn’t fair time. She remembers collecting baby turtles from the lakes on the property, and said she was even chased by a Blue Racer snake.

“It was a great place to grow up and a great fair. I’m glad it could be here a hundred years,” Hayes said.