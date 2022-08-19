Celebrating 100 years of the Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN — In a little less than a week, the Du Quoin State Fair will celebrate the opening of its 100th fair.

The fair runs from Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, just south of Du Quoin.

Joshn Gross, manager of the Du Quoin State Fair, said the fair will celebrate all week long and fairgoers will see the nod to 100 years.

The Expo Hall will have a photo exhibit of 100 years of the fair. Gross said 100 photos have been blown up and will hang in a walk-through exhibit.

“There are old historic pieces and photos from the collections of Fred Huff and Gene Gallmeister, as well as other submitted photos,” Gross said.

The grandstand will be decorated with banners of vintage show bills from the 1950s.

In addition to the history, Gross said they have added $100,000 to the budget for acts in the beer tent. While the acts In the tent are always good, this year has what he says is an outstanding lineup. The RollnUp Beer Tent Stage features 38 Special at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Other beer tent highlights include: Head East at 10 p.m. Sept. 1 and Bad Flower at 10 p.m. Sept. 2.

Another $100,000 has been added to the purse for harness racing on Aug. 27. The races will feature two-year-old Illinois born and bred foals. Races will be held for two-year-old filly and colt pacers and two-year-old filly and colt trotters.

“In all four races, they say any horse could win,” Gross said. “It should be a pretty good day of racing.”

This year brings a new carnival to Du Quoin. North American Midway Enterprises will have new, exciting rides. Gross said they are the biggest carnival provider in the world.

Gross and others from Du Quoin State Fair went to Indianapolis a couple weeks ago to check them out in action. Gross said he tried a couple rides and enjoyed them.

He said the carnival will not be as spread out as past carnivals, so Gross said it might appear smaller. The carnival sets up in a more condensed design, but will include the same number of rides.

Anyone with tickets for a grandstand show or racing will see some improvements to the grandstand itself. The stage has been painted and wood replaced and sealed. The back wall of the structure has been painted. Painting on the ceiling has begun, but Gross said it won’t be completed before the fair.

The grandstand’s neon lights are working again and will be turned on for the fair. Gross said this is just one of the classics that will return to this year’s fair.

“We tried to bring as much back as possible,” Gross said, adding that those things were requests made by people who have attended the fair and from his memory.

Some of those old favorites will include a car show on Sept. 4, fireworks and skiers on the lake. The SIU Ski Team will give demonstrations on the second weekend of the fair.

Gross said SIU will have a presence during the second weekend with events such as kinesiology demonstrations, STEM education, public safety and, of course, Saluki dogs. The SIU Photography Club will be the official fair photographers.

When you add livestock and horse shows, rodeo, motocross, tractor pulls, demolition derby, bull riding and cowboy mounted shooting, it should be a good fair.

Gross said it even appears that the weather will cooperate this year.

He added that the building and grounds crew has been working hard to get everything ready.

Few places get as much interest as the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. For one price, spectators can see a lot of entertainment.

“The fairgrounds bring fond memories for most of us,” Gross said.

To get the latest news on this year’s Du Quoin State Fair, visit the fair’s Facebook page.