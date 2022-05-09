Chase Rice, Cole Swindell, Jeff Foxworthy to lead Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup

DU QUOIN — Entertainment for the 2022 Du Quoin State Fair will include six acts from country to hip hop to comedy in the Grandstand, along with harness racing, ARCA and USAC races.

Cole Swindell will kick things off Saturday, Aug. 27, on the grandstand stage. Swindell, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, recently released his single “Never Say Never,” a follow-up to his number one hit “Single Saturday Night.” Singer-songwriter Ashley Cooke and fellow Georgia Southern alum Dylan Marlowe will open for Swindell.

Tickets are $48 for tier 1, $35 for tier.

Sunday, Aug. 28, will feature the “I Love the 90’s Tour” with Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Young MC and Rob Base. Sounds of “This is How We Do It,” “Funky Cold Medina,” “Bust a Move” and “It Takes Two” will take you back in time.

Tickets are $25.

Singer-song writer Randy Houser will take the stage Monday, Aug. 29. He just released his new album “Note to Self,” his first in three years. In addition to his new work, Houser will perform hits like “Like a Cowboy” and “How Country Feels. Local favorites Murphy 500 will open for Houser.

Tickets are $30 for tier 1 and $25 for tier 2.

Current Billboard Award nominee artist Jordan Davis will perform Tuesday, Aug. 30. Davis first broke through with his 2018 Gold-certified debut album “Home State”, which featured three consecutive number one hits. Most recently, Davis scored four ACM nominations, including Song of the Year for his hit “Buy Dirt.”

Tickets are $30 for tier 1, $25 for tier 2.

Then grandstand act Wednesday, Aug. 31, will be Chase Rice. With chart-toppers "Eyes On You" and "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." plus Platinum-certified hits "Ready Set Roll," "Lonely If You Are" and more, Rice has become a powerful force in Nashville and beyond.

Tickets are $35 for tier 1, $25 for tier 2.

Largest selling comedy-recording artist, Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author Jeff Foxworthy will bring the laughter to the grandstand Friday, Sept. 2. Known for his redneck jokes, Foxworthy’s act goes well beyond that and explores the humor in everyday family interaction and human nature.

Tickets are $30 for tier 1, $25 for tier 2.

“With 2022 being the 100th anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair it was important for us to bring world-class entertainment to the grandstand,” Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross said in a press release. “So many memories of the fair are tied to shows fairgoers have seen on these historic grounds. We hope this diverse lineup will provide an opportunity for more memories to be made.”

Tickets to all announced Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Du Quoin Grandstand box office and at noon through Ticketmaster.

Racing schedule includes harness racing on Friday, Aug. 26. ARCA races will be Saturday, Sept. 3, followed by USAC races on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Du Quoin State Fair still has one act to announce for the 2022 grandstand in the coming weeks, which will be for Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Du Quoin State Fair will run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 5. Admission to the fair is free, parking is $15 for Gate 1 and $10 for all other gates.

